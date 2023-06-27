GRM and Jermain

Matthew Jermain was awarded a $2,500 scholarship from GRM Networks and the Foundation for Rural Service during commencement at Jefferson C-123. He is pictured with Ray Meyer, representing GRM Networks’ Board of Directors.

 SUBMITTED BY GRM NETWORKS

CONCEPTION JCT., Mo. — Through a partnership between GRM Networks and the Foundation for Rural Service (FRS), Matthew Jermain, a graduate of the Jefferson C-123 school district, was awarded a $2,500 scholarship, according to a news release from GRM Networks.

Jermain plans to further his education and attend Northwest Missouri State University.

