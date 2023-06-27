CONCEPTION JCT., Mo. — Through a partnership between GRM Networks and the Foundation for Rural Service (FRS), Matthew Jermain, a graduate of the Jefferson C-123 school district, was awarded a $2,500 scholarship, according to a news release from GRM Networks.
Jermain plans to further his education and attend Northwest Missouri State University.
Founded in 1994, FRS is the philanthropic arm of NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association of which GRM Networks is a member. The FRS Scholarship Program awards one-time scholarships to students from rural communities for their first year of college, university or vocational-technical school.
This year, FRS awarded a total of $124,000 in scholarships.
Jermain, one of 42 scholarship recipients from across the country, was sponsored by GRM Networks.
“GRM Networks is proud to team up with FRS to award this scholarship to Matthew,” said Mitchell Bailey, CEO of GRM Networks, in a statement. “We wish him the best as he pursues his education.”
“Providing opportunities for young people in rural communities is a core mission for FRS. We are proud to partner with NTCA member companies and generous individuals in the industry to make these scholarships possible each year. Congratulations to Matthew,” said Pam Becker, executive director of FRS.
GRM Networks is a member owned-cooperative that provides communication services to customers located within a 4,500-square-mile area that covers 44 exchanges in northern Missouri and southern Iowa. LTC Networks and SCC Networks are subsidiaries of GRM Networks and cover an additional four exchanges in Iowa and Missouri. For more information about GRM Networks, visit grm.net.