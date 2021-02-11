MARYVILLE, Mo. — Due to the bitter cold temperature forecasted during the next several days, Second Harvest Community Food Bank is changing its Maryville Fresh Mobile Pantry drop-off hours on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at the First United Methodist Church.
In an attempt to spread out the traffic and parking before the event, the food drop the hours have been extended and will now be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to an email from Pastor Kim Mitchell at the church.
“All those volunteering in the frigid temps ask you to please be patient and know that you will receive the same amount of food in the afternoon that you will receive in the morning,” she noted in the email.
The food truck is not expected until after 9:30 a.m. and people will not need to line up in the parking lot.
“We want every one to stay safe and warm,” Mitchell said. “There are plenty of food boxes.”
During this drop, she told The Forum that if people will adhere to this call for safety volunteers will be able to work from inside to stay warmer and the produce can be kept inside the church to keep it from freezing.
According to National Weather Service “Special Weather Statement,” released today regarding much of northwest Missouri including Maryville, temperatures will remain well below freezing through the next several days, likely stretching into the middle to latter part of next week.
“The worst of the cold air arrives later tonight, which will drop wind chill values to around 10 to 20 below zero going into early Friday morning,” the statement noted. “These overnight and morning wind chills will only get colder going into Saturday, Sunday and Monday, perhaps going as low as 20 to 30 degrees below zero degrees Fahrenheit.
With regard to the food drop, Mitchell said no one should be waiting in the parking lot for hours like in previous events.
At last month’s event 11 rows of vehicles sat in the parking lot waiting for food during the two hour food drop. Many of those people had been in line for several hours before. One woman had been in line since 6 a.m., four hours before the food drop was scheduled to start.
“Second Harvest thought they might have to cancel, but this alternative will allow the food drop to go on,” she Mitchell said.