MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville is conducting a Community Health Needs Assessment for Nodaway County to identify major community health challenges, gaps in services for community members.
According to a news release, the survey will be open to responses through Friday, Feb. 19. It is being conducted with the help of an independent accounting firm, Crowe, LLP.
The survey is available at mosaicmaryvillechna.questionpro.com.
The survey consists of 23 questions and should take approximately five minutes to complete. At the end of the survey, anyone who provides their name and contact information will be entered into a random drawing for gift cards.
“Responses from the participants are confidential and will help guide action steps in addressing the health needs of the community,” the release noted.
The hospital plans to seek more community input about prioritizing goals, developing objectives and strategies to improve the health of Nodaway County, once the assessment is complete.
For more information, contact Rita Miller, community relations manager at MMC-M, at Rita.Miller@mymlc.com or 660-562-7049.