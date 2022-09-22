MARYVILLE, Mo. — Several schools in the northwest Missouri region are working with Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville to not only shine a light on suicide prevention, but to “Be the Light,” by offering their time, effort and willingness to support those in crisis.
MMC-M Community Relations Manager Kelsi Meyer has a background as a school counselor and this topic is important to her, she told The Forum. With the knowledge that the beginning of school is difficult for planning an effective event, she decided to help area school counselors by providing a fact sheet/script to read and 100 flashlights per school for those that wanted to schedule a nighttime walking event shining a light on suicide prevention.
“In my role that’s what I’m trying to do … bridge some of those gaps,” she said. “How can we work together with the school districts in our region to do these great outreach (programs) and … simplify it (in a way) that’s good for everybody, the whole community.”
Meyer explained that with regard to the hospital’s Community Health Needs Assessment, the main thing that keeps rising to the top as a major need in the region is mental health.
“Just here at Mosaic Medical Center here in Maryville, there were more than 70 adolescents last year that presented in a mental health crisis that came through our emergency department,” she said. “… We’re seeing this and the schools are, you know, really struggling and that’s what they’re living every day. We’re trying to be less reactive and more preventative. Let’s get on the front end of this and, you know, show up.”
Meyer said sporting events are typically when the largest crowds are at the school, so counselors are planning events around local games. Northeast Nodaway is planning to walk on Thursday (Sept. 22) night after the school’s softball game.
Abby Groomer, Northeast Nodaway counselor, said her school is hosting the event following the game versus Platte Valley. She invited all players, fans and spectators from Northeast Nodaway, Jefferson and South Nodaway to take part in the walk.
“In order to prevent suicide, we have to talk about suicide,” Groomer said. “Suicide is currently the second-leading cause of death for students ages 10-24. By shining the light on the subject, it encourages students to talk about suicide and learn the warning signs. This can be life-saving information for anyone, not just educators.
“It can be a difficult subject to talk about, but by hosting events such as this, it can help normalize those conversations. We are lucky to have Mosaic partnering with us to make this event possible. We were happy to take part in the initiative.”
North Andrew and Mound City are planning to hold the walk after football games on Friday, Sept. 30.
North Nodaway was discussing holding the walk after a volleyball game, Meyer said.
“So it’s just kind of whatever makes sense for your school,” Meyer said. “I reached out to all of our schools in the five-county region and we’re hoping with that hashtag, #bethelightNWMO, that they’ll share all of their posts and pictures … so we can make it a united mission in this whole northwest corner of Missouri.”
Not all school districts have gotten back with Meyer, and not all events will happen within September, Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, but she said that is absolutely OK.
“Suicide prevention efforts need to be going on year-round anyway,” Meyer said, noting that Rock Port is planning its event for halftime at a football game on Friday, Oct. 14.
In 2020 an estimated 1.2 million people in the United States attempted suicide, according to the script MMC-M sent out.
“The reality is, individuals who live in rural areas are at a much greater risk for suicide due to greater access to firearms, higher rates of drug and alcohol use and fewer health care providers and emergency medical facilities,” noted the script which also offers the following three points.
Nearly 20 percent of high school students report serious thoughts of suicide, while 9 percent have attempted to take their life.
Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people ages 15-24 in the United States.
Children are growing up in a world where social media has always been a part of connecting with others, but digital platforms may also create emotional difficulties.
Meyer’s script offers tips for maintaining mental health while using social media, some of the factors that increase the risk of suicide attempts, steps for communities and people to take and some of the warning signs to watch out for.
Meyer said that much of suicide prevention research has shown that if a person considering suicide feels like they have one trusted adult that they can talk to in their school or in their community they are less likely to make an attempt or create a plan because they feel like they have that outlet.
“Showing up and walking, doing that activity all together all around a track, that shows those students who are struggling, our kids, our community members or whomever, can kind of see like there is strength in numbers and there’s a lot more people that I can reach out to than I ever could have imagined.”
Meyer noted that it’s important to share with school districts and students everywhere that there is truly always someone to talk to, especially now with the new National Suicide Prevention Number: 988.
“It’s time to come together to prevent suicide,” noted Meyer in her script. “We can make a difference. Let’s be the light for those that are feeling the darkness and remember that we can truly create hope through action.”