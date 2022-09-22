Be the Light artwork

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Several schools in the northwest Missouri region are working with Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville to not only shine a light on suicide prevention, but to “Be the Light,” by offering their time, effort and willingness to support those in crisis.

MMC-M Community Relations Manager Kelsi Meyer has a background as a school counselor and this topic is important to her, she told The Forum. With the knowledge that the beginning of school is difficult for planning an effective event, she decided to help area school counselors by providing a fact sheet/script to read and 100 flashlights per school for those that wanted to schedule a nighttime walking event shining a light on suicide prevention.

Nodaway County Student Survey - Depression
Nodaway County Student Survey - Suicide
