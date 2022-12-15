This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Nate Blackford, president of Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville, watches as Maurice Peve hugs Charlotte Brown, the first winner of the award named for him, during a ceremony on Wednesday in the caregiver zone created by his donation. Brown said the two have known each other for a long time, and Peve said he couldn’t have agreed more with the choice of the first recipient of the award bearing his name.
When Peve made his $250,000 donation to the hospital, he specified that it had to be used on something for the caregivers that he had gotten to know during his daily meals in the cafeteria and his own hospital stay.
Maurice Peve, second from right, puts his arm around Charlotte Brown, the first winner of the Peve Award for Caregiver Excellence during a small ceremony on Wednesday in a new caregiver zone at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville that was created from Peve’s $250,000 donation. From left to right are Megan Jennings, development director of the St. Francis Foundation; Teri Harr, member of the St. Francis Foundation board of directors; Brown, environmental services inpatient caregiver at MMC-M; Peve; and Nate Blackford, president of MMC-M.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — After many years of enjoying daily meals in the hospital cafeteria with his long-time partner, Joyce Chambers, as well as an extended hospital stay after surgery, Maurice Peve was looking for a unique way to honor the caregivers at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.
Peve and his family are long-time residents of Hopkins. He and his late wife, Florine, ran Peve Feed and Fertilizer for many years, and were generous contributors to many community endeavors in Hopkins and across Nodaway County.
Peve chose to extend his appreciation to MMC-M caregivers with a cash gift of $250,000 for the creation of a designated caregiver zone. The area will be used as an “off-stage” space for caregivers to relax, connect and be restored in the area not shared with patients and visitors.
“The timing couldn’t have been more perfect,” said MMC-M President Nate Blackford in a statement. “The past two years have been extremely stressful with the COVID-19 pandemic and lingering impacts such as staffing shortages and continued high volumes across the medical center. We recognize a need to build up and support our caregivers and the new caregiver zone will aid us in those ongoing efforts.”
The intention behind space revolves around providing caregivers with a relaxing and rejuvenating place to go outside the view of patients and visitors during an intensive shift, especially after sharing a difficult diagnosis or after the loss of a patient, to regroup before seeing the next patient.
“We can’t just advocate for the health and wellbeing of our patients,” Blackford said. “We’ve got to provide it for our caregivers too. With a public cafeteria and many departments without a break room, this helps us address a need for our caregivers.”
Along with the caregiver zone, Peve’s gift was also used to begin the Art Experience galleries at MMC-M and to establish an annual award in his honor: the Peve Award for Caregiver Excellence, which will be given to a deserving caregiver each year along with a $500 gift and a gold bicycle pin.
The first winner, Charlotte Brown, an environmental services inpatient caregiver, was announced during a small ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate the opening of the space.
“Her care and concern truly made me feel like family … and she is so friendly and helping to keep my room clean and keep me comfortable,” a commenter from Brown’s nomination form said.
The caregiver zone, designed by Amy Schreck Real Estate & Design, brings Peve’s love of cycling and the 102 River Valley to life.
In 1986, Peve started the 102 Valley Bicycle Race and Tour, born out of his love for cycling and his home community. For 29 years, the race brought more than 50 cyclists to the area from across Iowa and Missouri. Cycling well into his 80s, Peve logged more than 3,000 miles each year.
“This gift is a deep appreciation for the hospital and all the caregivers that work there,” Peve said. “They have taken such good care of us over the years and I never want us to take for granted how important it is to have such a great hospital right here in our community.”