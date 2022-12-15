MARYVILLE, Mo. — After many years of enjoying daily meals in the hospital cafeteria with his long-time partner, Joyce Chambers, as well as an extended hospital stay after surgery, Maurice Peve was looking for a unique way to honor the caregivers at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

Peve and his family are long-time residents of Hopkins. He and his late wife, Florine, ran Peve Feed and Fertilizer for many years, and were generous contributors to many community endeavors in Hopkins and across Nodaway County.

12-15 Peve Mosaic 1.jpg

Maurice Peve, second from right, puts his arm around Charlotte Brown, the first winner of the Peve Award for Caregiver Excellence during a small ceremony on Wednesday in a new caregiver zone at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville that was created from Peve’s $250,000 donation. From left to right are Megan Jennings, development director of the St. Francis Foundation; Teri Harr, member of the St. Francis Foundation board of directors; Brown, environmental services inpatient caregiver at MMC-M; Peve; and Nate Blackford, president of MMC-M.
12-15 Peve Mosaic 3.jpg
Buy Now

The new caregiver zone was designed to reflect Peve’s connection to cycling and the 102 River valley. On one wall is a topographical map of the region.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags