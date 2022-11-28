HOPKINS, Mo. — Allan Thompson, president, opened the meeting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25. Members present were: Denise Reasoner, Anna Mae Thompson, Garland O’Riley, Lois Brand, Ruth Florea, Mary K. Clements, Kay Coleman, Pat O’Riley, Joyce Hennegin and Allan Thompson.
Hennegin read the minutes of the spring 2022 meeting. Brand amended the amount transferred from Money Market from $700 to $750. Pat O’Riley moved to approve, Pat O’Riley seconded. Motion carried.
Brand presented the treasurer’s report. Discussion was held as to the income and expenses. Brand also reported that Pat O’Riley has been added to the bank for a second account holder. Clements moved to accept the report, Pat O’Riley seconded, motion carried.
Reasoner reported on the status of Newspapers.com. They have everything they need; therefore will continue the process. Hopefully the Journal will be online by the spring meeting.
Marcia was ill so Joyce Hennegin reported that Facebook is up and running. A Tuesday trivia about Hopkins has begun. Members were asked to be thinking of trivia questions they might submit to Marcia. Clements also made a motion to send postcards in the spring to remind members of dues, Facebook, plans for museum, etc. Brand seconded, motion carried.
The need for a supplement to the cemetery book was discussed and tabled until next meeting due to the fact the city of Hopkins records are not up to date. Reasoner was approved to take the cemetery books home to see if they can be digitized.
The storm door was installed, but since then the plunger to hold the door has been broken. Garland O’Riley and Allan Thompson will repair it and make arrangements to get the shed painted.
Joyce Hennegin reported on the material donations since the last meeting: Sandy Alexander, Becky Bolyard, Sandra Wray and Mike Spalding. Also, Sandra Woods Nicholas has contacted Hennegin regarding items from her mother Dorthea.
Brand reported cash donations from: Christy Hockabout in memory of Donna Spalding, Roger Anderson and Pat Snyder in memory of Ron Anderson and Becky Bolyard in memory of Carolyn Treese.
Brand made a motion that we purchase new blinds for the front room. Clements seconded, motion carried. Pat O’Riley and Thompson were appointed to purchase blinds for front and side windows.
Reasoner presented ideas for money makers in the future, possibly around the picnic. This will be discussed further at the spring meeting.
Also, Reasoner has a color laser printer for use if needed.