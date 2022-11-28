2020 In the News

HOPKINS, Mo. — Allan Thompson, president, opened the meeting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25. Members present were: Denise Reasoner, Anna Mae Thompson, Garland O’Riley, Lois Brand, Ruth Florea, Mary K. Clements, Kay Coleman, Pat O’Riley, Joyce Hennegin and Allan Thompson.

Hennegin read the minutes of the spring 2022 meeting. Brand amended the amount transferred from Money Market from $700 to $750. Pat O’Riley moved to approve, Pat O’Riley seconded. Motion carried.

