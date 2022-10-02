MARYVILLE, Mo. — A former Northwest Missouri State University student held a discussion about Nodaway County’s African-American history as an introduction to a new traveling exhibit at the Nodaway County Historical Society last weekend.

Abigail Cottingham, who graduated from Northwest in 2021 and is currently working on her master’s degree online, introduced the audience to Sarah Frances Shaw Graves, a former slave in Nodaway County. She was allotted to the Graves family along with her mother Virginia.

