MARYVILLE, Mo. — A former Northwest Missouri State University student held a discussion about Nodaway County’s African-American history as an introduction to a new traveling exhibit at the Nodaway County Historical Society last weekend.
Abigail Cottingham, who graduated from Northwest in 2021 and is currently working on her master’s degree online, introduced the audience to Sarah Frances Shaw Graves, a former slave in Nodaway County. She was allotted to the Graves family along with her mother Virginia.
Graves, 15 years old at the time, was eventually set free by an ordinance passed in 1865 that abolished slavery in Missouri, just weeks before the passage of the 13th Amendment. Working in the fields and in the house as a hired servant made it impossible for her to attend school outside of the winter months. Graves later married and purchased a 120-acre farm outside Skidmore, according to her “Slave Narrative”
“The Slave Narratives: A Folk History of Slavery in the United States from Interviews with Former Slaves” is a collection of first-person accounts from over 2,300 former slaves, according to the Library of Congress website. The narratives were collected by the Federal Writers’ Project of the Work Progress Administration in the 1930s.
“One of the important things about this is the resources were free and accessible to anybody,” Cottingham said. “Being a history student or a historian didn’t give us an advantage really here. … All of this is free and accessible. It’s all websites that you’ve seen before. You don’t have to be a historian to do your own history.”
Sunday’s discussion helped the museum introduce the new temporary exhibit on loan from the Missouri State Museum: BOOM! The Rise and Fall of Missouri’s Black Business Districts. The exhibit explores the stories of five Black business districts in the state of Missouri that flourished during segregation but slowly disappeared as new legislation regarding integration and urban renewal came into effect, according to the exhibit’s pamphlet.
“You’ve got people from all over different parts of the state that are here, especially at Northwest, as students,” said Elyssa Ford, Northwest associate professor of history, and exhibit coordinator. “We thought they might find it interesting, if they’re from St. Louis or Kansas City, to see some information about the different districts.”
Ford, who is also president of the museum’s board, said it’s important to highlight Black history outside of the month of February. Since the Nodaway County Historical Society is closed from December through early March, Ford brought the exhibit in to coincide with Cottingham’s discussion.
The exhibit will be on display at the Nodaway County Historical Society until Oct. 24 and will then be displayed for a week on Northwest’s campus. The museum is open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday.
