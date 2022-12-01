Dr. Harr

John Burroughs, M.D., MAFP board chair, presents Patrick Harr, M.D., FAAFP, with the 2022 MAFP Distinguished Service Award at the Academy’s 74th annual meeting on Nov. 12.

 SUBMITTED BY MAFP

RIDGEDALE, Mo. — The Missouri Academy of Family Physicians presented Patrick Harr, M.D., of Maryville, with the 2022 Distinguished Service Award at the Academy’s 74th annual meeting on Nov. 12 held at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale.

A committee of family physicians selected Harr from nominations made by patients, community members and fellow physicians.

