RIDGEDALE, Mo. — The Missouri Academy of Family Physicians presented Patrick Harr, M.D., of Maryville, with the 2022 Distinguished Service Award at the Academy’s 74th annual meeting on Nov. 12 held at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale.
A committee of family physicians selected Harr from nominations made by patients, community members and fellow physicians.
The Distinguished Service Award recognizes members, nonmembers and entities for long-term dedication to advancing, contributing and supporting the MAFP and the specialty of family medicine, a news release from the organization noted.
Harr is a family physician from Maryville and is retired, but still serves as the team physician for Maryville High School and Northwest Missouri State University.
Harr has served both the American Academy of Family Physicians and the MAFP throughout his career, holding the position of president of the AAFP from 1996-1997 and the MAFP in 1989. To become president of any organization is an obligation of service through committee and board service, the news release stated, and Harr is no exception, with many years of sharing his knowledge and expertise at the local, state and national levels.
In addition to his commitment to his professional organizations, Harr has been involved at the community level by serving on medical boards, various committees and other volunteer work.
Harr earned his undergraduate and medical degrees from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He completed his family medicine residency at the University of Rochester.
Founded in 1947, the MAFP represents more than 2,300 physicians and medical students nationwide.
It is the only medical society in the state devoted solely to primary care.