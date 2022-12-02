MARYVILLE, Mo. — Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County celebrated its partnership with its 14th partner family during a dedication ceremony on Sunday.
The home, which was completed in 2021 as the local Habitat affiliate’s 11th home construction, is located at 114 W. Lincoln St. in Maryville. Brandon and Sara White — with their daughters Bella, Lexi and Jules — now have taken ownership of the three-bedroom, one-bathroom home with a zero-interest loan.
Additionally, the family received a Bible from the Maryville Optimist Club and a quilt from the Caring Quilters of First United Methodist Church in Maryville, among other gifts from Today’s Civic Women, Blue Willow Boutique and A&G Restaurant. Sparkle and Shine Smith Cleaning conducted a complimentary cleaning of the home.
For the Whites, their Habitat home represents a brighter future and a place to grow their roots in Maryville.
“We’ve had some health struggles, and we just could never get quite caught up enough to get ahead,” Sara said in a news release. “Through the process of finding people in our lives that told us about Habitat, we constantly have seen God show us the way, and it’s kind of been a whirlwind. It was one of those things where everything that happens, you can see where God put that in place and the people in our place to help us along the way.”
Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County is a nonprofit, nondenominational Christian ministry that seeks to eliminate poverty housing and invites people from all walks of life to work in partnership with individuals and families in need to build and maintain houses. Habitat partners with local families to help them purchase a decent, affordable home of their own.
Partner families invest hundreds of hours of “sweat equity” into building their homes and the homes of others. Habitat houses are sold at no profit and with no interest charged. Mortgage payments are placed in a revolving fund and used to finance additional houses.
While individuals, churches and corporate sponsors provide the funding and materials to build Habitat houses, Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County has partnered since 2020 with the Maryville R-II School District and its building trades program at the Northwest Technical School to help local students acquire hands-on learning while they construct Habitat homes in Maryville.
Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County is one of more than 50 affiliates and campus chapters in the state of Missouri.