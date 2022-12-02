Habitat for Humanity home
Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County celebrated its partnership with its 14th partner family, dedicating a home to the White family on Sunday. From left to right are Lexi, Bella, Brandon and Sara White. Jules White is not pictured.

 GEOFFREY WOEHLK/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County celebrated its partnership with its 14th partner family during a dedication ceremony on Sunday.

The home, which was completed in 2021 as the local Habitat affiliate’s 11th home construction, is located at 114 W. Lincoln St. in Maryville. Brandon and Sara White — with their daughters Bella, Lexi and Jules — now have taken ownership of the three-bedroom, one-bathroom home with a zero-interest loan.

