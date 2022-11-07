PRINCETON, Mo. — GRM Networks hosted U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt on Tuesday, Oct. 25, as he designated the cities of Princeton and Mercer, Missouri, as Smart Rural Communities.
“There are a lot of people that would like to live in communities like Princeton or Mercer, where school sports are still a big deal and church activities are a part of the community,” he said. “You may not know every kid’s name, but you have a pretty good idea where every kid lives and that makes a difference. … But that won’t happen the way it should happen, if you can’t be connected. The key to being able to do that is connectedness.”
GRM Networks, which has been recognized as a Smart Rural Community Provider by industry association NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association, has worked with community members, economic development agencies, anchor institutions and local governments to ensure that communities in their service area have equal opportunity for education, resources and entrepreneurship.
“We are excited to announce the completion of our fiber build to the cities of Princeton and Mercer as Senator Blunt designates them Smart Rural Communities,” said Mitchell Bailey, CEO of GRM Networks. “This designation signifies that every home and business in these areas has fiber access.”
The Smart Rural Community program promotes rural broadband networks and broadband-enabled applications that are critical to rural communities to foster innovative economic development, education, telehealth, precision agriculture, work-from-home and other vital services, a news release from GRM Networks said.
“We began fiber-to-the-premise service in 2009 when we received $61.8 million through the Broadband Initiative Program in the form of a combination of grants and loans,” Bailey said.
That was followed in 2019 by a $41.6 million grant/loan from the United States Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Program that allowed the cooperative to further their pledge to bring fiber internet to customers.
“Your company has moved in a significant direction in a fairly short period of time,” Blunt said about GRM’s commitment to bring fiber to customers.
“Our focus remains on our rural communities as we keep a vigilant eye on state and federal funding opportunities to assist in the continued construction of a fiber-to-the-premise network,” Bailey said. “The signing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act last year appropriated more money specifically earmarked for broadband infrastructure.
“By the end of this year, we will have completed fiber-to-the-premise construction to 87 percent of our serving area. We are committed to fulfilling our pledge to bring fiber broadband to all our customers by the end of 2025.”
GRM Networks is a member owned cooperative that provides communication services to customers located within a 4,500 square mile area that covers 44 exchanges in northern Missouri and southern Iowa. For more information about GRM Networks, visit www.grm.net.