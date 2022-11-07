PRINCETON, Mo. — GRM Networks hosted U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt on Tuesday, Oct. 25, as he designated the cities of Princeton and Mercer, Missouri, as Smart Rural Communities.

“There are a lot of people that would like to live in communities like Princeton or Mercer, where school sports are still a big deal and church activities are a part of the community,” he said. “You may not know every kid’s name, but you have a pretty good idea where every kid lives and that makes a difference. … But that won’t happen the way it should happen, if you can’t be connected. The key to being able to do that is connectedness.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags