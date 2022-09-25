IMG_6276.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

The Grinch Marshal leads the Maryville Christmas Parade last year in downtown Maryville. Grinch nominations are set to open Oct. 1 for this year's Maryville Christmas Parade grand marshal.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce has announced it is nearly time to select a Grinch to help kick off the holiday season and wish the community a Very “Merry”ville Christmas.

Between Saturday, Oct. 1 and Friday, Oct. 28, the chamber will accept nominations for a nonprofit organization’s “Grinch.” Nominees may be the director, an employee, a board member, a volunteer or any other organizational representative, according to a news release.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags