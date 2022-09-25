MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce has announced it is nearly time to select a Grinch to help kick off the holiday season and wish the community a Very “Merry”ville Christmas.
Between Saturday, Oct. 1 and Friday, Oct. 28, the chamber will accept nominations for a nonprofit organization’s “Grinch.” Nominees may be the director, an employee, a board member, a volunteer or any other organizational representative, according to a news release.
From those nominations, five people will be selected on which the community may vote by donating money. Jars will be placed around the community, and each dollar collected will equal one vote. The nominee with the most votes will be named the Grinch of Maryville. The nonprofit organization the Grinch represents will receive all of the money collected during the voting process.
Voting is scheduled to begin Monday, Nov. 7, and end at noon on Friday, Nov. 18. The Grinch will be announced and make a public debut to light up the Nodaway County Courthouse on Monday, Nov. 28 during a Maker’s Monday downtown shopping event.