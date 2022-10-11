Grinch logo

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nonprofits are encouraged to nominate a member of their organization to be Maryville’s Grinch for this holiday season.

The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce is taking nominations until Oct. 28. Nominations should be sent to director@maryvillechamber.com or mailed to 408 N. Market, Maryville, MO 64468, according to the press release. 

