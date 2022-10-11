MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nonprofits are encouraged to nominate a member of their organization to be Maryville’s Grinch for this holiday season.
The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce is taking nominations until Oct. 28. Nominations should be sent to director@maryvillechamber.com or mailed to 408 N. Market, Maryville, MO 64468, according to the press release.
Five nominations will be selected for the voting process, which takes place from Nov. 7-18. Jars for each nomination will be placed at various businesses around the community and votes can be cast by putting money in the desired jar.
The jar with the most votes will be declared this season’s “Grinch” and the organization they represent will receive all the money collected during the voting process. The Grinch will be announced on Nov. 28 and make a debut to help light up the Nodaway County Courthouse.