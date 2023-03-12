3-9 Optimist 2.jpg

Finalists: McCoy Bowles, Ethan Holtman, Tessa Mayne, Mollie Webb, Maya Johnson, Faye Hornickel and Shuv Goswami are shown at the March 2 contest. Goswami, right, won the event.

 SUBMITTED BY THE OPTIMIST CLUB

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Middle School eighth grader Shuv Goswami won first place in the Maryville Optimist Club’s annual oratorical contest held Thursday, March 2 at the First Christian Church.

According to a news release from the organization, more than 30 contestants vied for the top spot, giving speeches on the topic, “Discovering the optimism within me.”

3-9 Optimist 1.jpg

Top three winners in the Maryville Optimist Club are: Maya Johnson, third place; Faye Hornickel, second place and Shuv Goswami, first place.
