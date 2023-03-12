This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Middle School eighth grader Shuv Goswami won first place in the Maryville Optimist Club’s annual oratorical contest held Thursday, March 2 at the First Christian Church.
According to a news release from the organization, more than 30 contestants vied for the top spot, giving speeches on the topic, “Discovering the optimism within me.”
“Marty Nolte at the Maryville Middle School really promotes this project,” said Trudy Kinman, Optimist Oratorical Chair. “She had a school contest where the judges at the middle school chose the top six competitors. We are always trying to get the area schools to compete, and we also had one contestant from Jefferson.”
A large crowd watched as students excelled, delivering memorized speeches between 4-5 minutes long, she noted. Faye Hornickel received second place and Maya Johnson received third place. The other finalists were Ethan Holtman, Mollie Webb, Tessa Mayne and McCoy Bowles.
Judges were Brenda Ryan Schildknecht, Randall Schildknecht and Bayo Joachim.
First and second place contestants are allowed to compete at the regional level on April 2 in Adrian, Missouri. The winner from regionals will move on to compete at the district level for scholarships of $2,500, $1,500 and $1,000. The winner at districts goes on to compete at the World Championship Oratorical Contest in St. Louis for additional scholarship funds.