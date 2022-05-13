CONCEPTION JCT. Mo. — Farmers Mutual Insurance of Nodaway County recently awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Claire Galbraith of Conception Junction.
Galbraith is the daughter of Michael and Laura Galbraith and will graduate from Jefferson C-123 this weekend. She plans to attend Missouri State Technical College in Linn, Missouri where she intends to study digital marketing. Galbraith hopes to use her education and artistic abilities to promote and support businesses that make a positive impact in her local community, a press release stated.
Galbraith has been involved in extra-curricular activities throughout her time in high school: She played basketball and softball, and she was named to the Missouri Academic All-State softball team for excellent academic performance.
She is a member of the National Honor Society, FFA and served on the student council. Galbraith has served as both a chapter and Area 1 officer during her time in FFA and was awarded the FFA Chapter Leadership Medal and Governor’s Choice Award for Missouri Youth Art Month.
She has volunteered with her local youth group and has worked as a church camp counselor for the Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph. Galbraith has also worked as a nursing aide, helping provide care with the Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration.
“Farmers Mutual Insurance of Nodaway County wishes Claire good luck in her continuing education and future endeavors,” noted the release.