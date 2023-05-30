Farmers Mutual Mattson

Aubrey Mattson, of Conception Junction, receives a scholarship check from Tricia Wiederholt, with Farmers Mutual Insurance of Nodaway County.

 SUBMITTED BY FARMERS MUTUAL OF NODAWAY COUNTY

CONCEPTION JCT., Mo. — Farmers Mutual of Nodaway County recently awarded its annual college scholarship to Aubrey Mattson of Conception Junction. Mattson plans to attend Northwest Missouri State University this fall, where she will pursue a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education. 

According to a news release, Mattson has been an active member in her school and community, holding leadership positions in a variety of organizations throughout her time at Jefferson High School. She has been class president each of her four years of high school, as well as being president of the Jefferson Student Council, and president of the Jefferson FFA chapter. 

