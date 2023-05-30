CONCEPTION JCT., Mo. — Farmers Mutual of Nodaway County recently awarded its annual college scholarship to Aubrey Mattson of Conception Junction. Mattson plans to attend Northwest Missouri State University this fall, where she will pursue a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education.
According to a news release, Mattson has been an active member in her school and community, holding leadership positions in a variety of organizations throughout her time at Jefferson High School. She has been class president each of her four years of high school, as well as being president of the Jefferson Student Council, and president of the Jefferson FFA chapter.
Mattson also has been involved in Jefferson’s chapters of the National Honor Society, Catholic Youth Organization and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Aubrey has been an active high school athlete. She participated in both basketball and softball, where she was a member of two state championship winning basketball teams and a runner-up state softball team. Aubrey has previously received the MSHSAA Sportsmanship Award, as well as the 275 Conference Scholar Athlete award and Jefferson Citizenship award.
“The agents, directors and staff at Farmers Mutual of Nodaway County wish Mattson and all of our local high school graduates the best as they continue on to new journeys in life,” a release noted. “We cannot wait to see what great things each of you achieve, and the positive impacts you will all make on your communities.”