MARYVILLE, Mo. — Downtown Maryville recently announced it will be host a farmers market in downtown beginning in May.
According to a news release, the organization has entered into an agreement with Nodaway Valley Bank to host the Downtown Maryville Market in the bank’s parking lot on the corner of West Fourth and North Buchanan streets.
“Bringing this market to the downtown has created a great partnership between Downtown Maryville, Nodaway Valley Bank and market vendors,” Downtown Maryville Executive Director DeAnn Davison said in a statement. “These vendors are so passionate about what they do and the service they provide to our community and we are excited to provide any resources we can to help them succeed.”
Autumn Quimby, the owner of Homemade by Autumn, started the local market in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic limited the ability of vendors to sell their produce and craft items. Originally it was located in a parking lot at what is now Clear Creek Grill & Bar on Depot Street. In 2022 it moved to the parking lot in front of The Hangar.
Earlier this year, Quimby saw a connection between her work and the efforts of Downtown Maryville to support brick-and-mortar businesses and seized the opportunity to locate a market downtown, noted a release.
“The majority of successful farmers markets are hosted in the heart of a community, so we have partnered with Downtown Maryville to bring the market to an area where we will support other small business owners such as ourselves,” she said.
After vetting multiple locations, Quimby and members of the Downtown Maryville board finalized an agreement with Nodaway Valley Bank to use its parking lot. With a level surface, access to electricity, bathrooms and additional parking, and visibility for downtown traffic, Downtown Maryville hopes the location will create a safe, convenient environment for vendors and patrons.
“Having been on the Maryville square for 155 years, we appreciate the opportunity to support activities that draw people to the area,” NVB Vice President Brian Schieber said in a statement.
The market plans to feature produce and other items that are homemade or homegrown. Opening day for the market is scheduled for Saturday, May 20. It will be held from 8 a.m. to noon most Saturdays through the fall.
“Our hope is that those who shop the market will also shop at other local small businesses while in the area, as well as draw in some who may not have been to the market before,” Quimby said. “We want to support our downtown and we can’t wait to welcome you to the new location.”