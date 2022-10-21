MARYVILLE, Mo. — A succession planning workshop will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 26, at Northwest Technical School to help farm families start the succession planning process and initiate communication.
Denice Ferguson, University of Missouri Extension agricultural business specialist, and Randa Doty will lead this 1½-hour event. The workshop will focus on separation of family roles from business roles, communication about the overlap of family/business roles, imposing family roles in business matters, and setting milestones for role changes.