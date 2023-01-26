This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Packaging lead Lawrence Clark; third grade teacher Leanna Lightfoot; Tamara Guyer; Jake Breeding, third grader at Eugene Field Elementary; Chester Cheetah (Matt Miller); Frito-Lay plant manager Sam Rice; communications specialist Carmelita Silva; HR manager Sylvia Gonzales; and product inventory specialist Kelley Hubert, not pictured.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Lunch at Eugene Field Elementary was extra special on Jan. 10. Third graders were treated to a surprise visit from Chester Cheetah and the Frito-Lay team from Topeka, Kansas.
Jake Breeding, along with nearly 100 other third graders, had been working on informative writing projects all second quarter, noted his teacher Leanna Lightfoot. Jake chose to conduct his research on Doritos. He went further with his project and wrote to the Frito-Lay company that distributes the chips.
Packaging lead Lawrence Clark received Jake’s letter, then he and the Frito-Lay team went above and beyond.
“I couldn’t believe the letter we received from Jake,” Clark told Lightfoot. “He came up with this word — Doritolicious — and we loved it! We wanted to go above and beyond and show this young man how important he was to us. We wanted to make his dream come true.”
Clark, the Frito-Lay team and Chester Cheetah paid a special surprise visit to Jake and the third graders at EFE. They even made him an honorary Frito-Lay employee for the day — though Jake told The Forum that he didn’t ask for a paycheck because they brought with them many treats and snacks.
“I kind of did have pay and it was a bunch of Doritos,” he said, further explaining that they brought 12 big bags and six big boxes of assorted chips and snacks. And he got to take a lot of them home with him.
“It was amazing,” said Jake’s grandmother Darlene Breeding. “I’m sure Jake will hold this memory dear, for many years to come!”
Lightfoot said she has used this writing project with her sixth graders before and it entailed a lot more for language arts. She said that this year, a lot of her students practiced their letter-writing skills by writing to food companies and Frito-Lay just happened to write back.
She said it always helps students to get recognized for their good work, and that when adults show excitement about school, it only further spurs on their learning.
“Jake is an amazing writer with an imagination like no one else,” his mother Tamara Guyer told The Forum. “He enjoys coming up with fun little slogans all the time for random things he loves. I am honored and proud of my son for this and beyond grateful to Frito-Lay for enjoying his letter and making him feel so special!”
Jake told The Forum that he thinks his writing “is good,” and that he only really started writing in second grade.
“In first grade I wasn’t really good at that much,” he said.
Jake said definitively that he won’t be a writer when he grows up, though.
“I will write, but it’s not like I’m going to take a job as it because it hurts my hands and it’s hard to make it perfect,” he said. “... I barely know how to write a ‘J’ in cursive because I was in California when I was in second grade.”
Jake explained that in California the schools were behind where they were here. He moved there for about a year.
“We moved back because California was crazy,” he said without explanation or the hint of a smile. Jake said he was glad to be back.