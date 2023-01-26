1-26 EFE Frito-Lay 3.jpg

Packaging lead Lawrence Clark; third grade teacher Leanna Lightfoot; Tamara Guyer; Jake Breeding, third grader at Eugene Field Elementary; Chester Cheetah (Matt Miller); Frito-Lay plant manager Sam Rice; communications specialist Carmelita Silva; HR manager Sylvia Gonzales; and product inventory specialist Kelley Hubert, not pictured.

 SUBMITTED BY LEANNA LIGHTFOOT

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Lunch at Eugene Field Elementary was extra special on Jan. 10. Third graders were treated to a surprise visit from Chester Cheetah and the Frito-Lay team from Topeka, Kansas.

Jake Breeding, along with nearly 100 other third graders, had been working on informative writing projects all second quarter, noted his teacher Leanna Lightfoot. Jake chose to conduct his research on Doritos. He went further with his project and wrote to the Frito-Lay company that distributes the chips.

1-26 EFE Frito-Lay 2.jpg

Packaging lead Lawrence Clark presents Eugene Field Elementary third grader Jake Breeding with a certificate designating his one day of employment with Frito-Lay.
1-26 EFE Frito-Lay .01.jpg
Jake Breeding wrote a letter to Frito-Lay. The company liked it so much, they sent a special envoy to Eugene Field Elementary on Jan. 10 on a special diplomatic mission of cheese.
