MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville resident Sharon Riley, former Missouri Eagles Auxiliary president, told The Forum, that the winners of the quilt and corn hole raffle were drawn June 26 at the state convention.
The quilt winner was from Eagles No. 47 Kansas City Auxiliary and the winner of the cornhole raffle was a member of the Excelsior Springs Auxiliary No. 3917.
“We had sold numerous tickets in this area (Maryville, Burlington Junction and Conception Junction),” she said. “We would like to thank all who donated to this cause.”
Funds raised will benefit the Welcome Home nonprofit that helps veterans. Statewide, the FOE Auxiliary raised a little more than $61,000.
She noted that the organization was amazed with the generous gift to their cause and stated that it will have a significant impact on the lives of veterans.