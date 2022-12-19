MARYVILLE, Mo. — Downtown Maryville, the local Main Street program for Maryville, has achieved the Affiliate Tier following a program assessment by Missouri Main Street Connection.
To reach the Affiliate Tier status, a community must meet or exceed the Main Street criteria, covering various aspects of revitalization work that help create a sustainable, community-driven Main Street program. The Main Street criteria are used across the country to recognize Main Street programs and their work, a news release from Main Street Connection said.
“We are proud of this accomplishment by Downtown Maryville,” said Gayla Roten, state director of Missouri Main Street Connection, in a statement. “These criteria ensure a broad-based community support for the program, a strong historic preservation ethic, active Board of Directors and committees, as well as other technical aspects that help the program function at a high level.”
The Affiliate assessments include a self-evaluation and submission of materials from the program that support their work for each criterion. Each program was then assessed by MMSC to determine tier placement.
“With what appears to be a good mix of representation, skills, and background on the board of directors, we are excited to be working with Downtown Maryville,” Roten said. “This is important as the organization needs diversity of thought and a representation of the community.”
Missouri Main Street Connection’s goal is to support the work of organizations in creating and growing vibrant economic downtowns across the state.