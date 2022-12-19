Downtown Maryville logo

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Downtown Maryville, the local Main Street program for Maryville, has achieved the Affiliate Tier following a program assessment by Missouri Main Street Connection.

To reach the Affiliate Tier status, a community must meet or exceed the Main Street criteria, covering various aspects of revitalization work that help create a sustainable, community-driven Main Street program. The Main Street criteria are used across the country to recognize Main Street programs and their work, a news release from Main Street Connection said.

