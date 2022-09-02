MARYVILLE, Mo. — Effective now, the daily limit for crappie on Mozingo Lake has officially increased to 30 fish per person, per day, with restrictions of harvest of crappie longer than 9 inches to 15 fish per day.
According to Nodaway County Conservation Agent Kris Smith, most recent sampling and research data shows crappie numbers have increased while fishing demand has declined.
This resulted in a crappie population dominated by small fish. The new fishing regulation intends to improve the crappie size structure by preventing the overharvest of fish over 9 inches long while allowing for the harvest of fish under 9 inches long.
In 2017, the previous regulation of 15 crappie per person, per day was put in place because of low crappie numbers. Smithville Lake put a similar regulation in place in 2019, which had positive results with anglers reporting improved size and numbers of crappie being harvested.
To report wildlife violations, contact Agent Smith at 816-261-1245 or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 800-392-1111. For more information on fishing in Missouri, visit www.mdc.mo.gov/fishing.
The Missouri Department of Conservation fishing app allows anglers to use digital devices to check regulations; find places to fish; and even get GPS coordinates for sunken brush piles in lakes that attract fish.