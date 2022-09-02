Crappie

Crappie fish are shown.

 MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Effective now, the daily limit for crappie on Mozingo Lake has officially increased to 30 fish per person, per day, with restrictions of harvest of crappie longer than 9 inches to 15 fish per day.

According to Nodaway County Conservation Agent Kris Smith, most recent sampling and research data shows crappie numbers have increased while fishing demand has declined.

