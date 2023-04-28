This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Maryville residents Jim Davis and Joe Quinlin walk across Munn Avenue on Tuesday morning. The crossing connects the Torrance Street Trail Extension Project to the Munn Avenue trail. The extension connects six pedestrian trails around town.
The Torrance Street Trail Extension Project is shown at Torrance and Dunn streets. Contractor VF Anderson Builders has finished pouring concrete and other major work for the project. In another trail project, the city received another TAP grant in October to construct a 1,600-foot concrete trail along East Thompson Street from South Davis Street to South Laura Street.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Workers are putting the finishing touches on the Torrance Street Trail Extension Project, connecting six trails around Maryville and bringing an end to the long-planned project.
The new 8-foot-wide concrete trail runs 1,600 feet along West Torrance Street from South Walnut Street to South Munn Avenue. Contractor VF Anderson Builders has finished pouring concrete and other major work and is going through its final punch-list, City Manager Greg McDanel said during Monday’s Maryville City Council meeting.
The extension project connects six trails into one interconnected trail system, allowing pedestrian access to the middle school, high school, St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School, Northwest Missouri State University, three public parks and Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.
The $350,000 project was originally approved in 2019, winning a $143,359 grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program. The federally funded program focuses on providing grants for non-traditional transportation projects like walking trails, biking trails and other forms of non-motorized transportation, especially in rural areas.
But pandemic-related material shortages pushed the project farther and farther back, all the way to this spring.
On Monday, McDanel said the next step is to work with the Tourism Committee on signage across the growing trail system, which could also include working with Northwest on consistent branding throughout its trails as well.
While Torrance Street is the largest recent addition to pedestrian trails, more projects are on the way, including trails following South Main as part of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project.
And most notably, MoDOT awarded the city another TAP grant in October for an approximately $326,000 project similar to the one on Torrance Street that will construct a 1,600-foot concrete trail along East Thompson Street from South Davis Street to South Laura Street.