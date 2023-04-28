4-27 Maryville - Torrance trail 1.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville residents Jim Davis and Joe Quinlin walk across Munn Avenue on Tuesday morning. The crossing connects the Torrance Street Trail Extension Project to the Munn Avenue trail. The extension connects six pedestrian trails around town. 

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Workers are putting the finishing touches on the Torrance Street Trail Extension Project, connecting six trails around Maryville and bringing an end to the long-planned project.

The new 8-foot-wide concrete trail runs 1,600 feet along West Torrance Street from South Walnut Street to South Munn Avenue. Contractor VF Anderson Builders has finished pouring concrete and other major work and is going through its final punch-list, City Manager Greg McDanel said during Monday’s Maryville City Council meeting.

4-27 Maryville - Torrance trail 2.jpg
Buy Now

The Torrance Street Trail Extension Project is shown at Torrance and Dunn streets. Contractor VF Anderson Builders has finished pouring concrete and other major work for the project. In another trail project, the city received another TAP grant in October to construct a 1,600-foot concrete trail along East Thompson Street from South Davis Street to South Laura Street.
0
0
0
0
0