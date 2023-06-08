MARYVILLE, Mo. — Last week the fire bays at the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Building filled with community members, family, friends and well-wishers celebrating former Maryville Fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh’s retirement.
Interim Chief Jace Pine told the audience that Rickabaugh was against speeches, but that to him it was really important to show just a fraction of the number of lives Rickabuagh has touched over his 38 years serving the community and keeping it safe.
“Fireman Phil’s gonna always be Fireman Phil in this community,” Pine said. “It’s always, everywhere he goes. He’s gonna see these people and everybody else he’s touched and he’s really gonna know that he has impacted this community.”
While he’s only worked with Rickabaugh for eight years, a good portion of which he joked were spent searching the bays for Rickabuagh’s coffee cup, he spoke for the entire department, “when I say it has truly been a privilege and an honor to serve.”
Rick Dye, fire safety coordinator for the National Fire Safety Council, told the community gathered that the company provides fire prevention materials and has been a partner of the Maryville Fire Department for years. While the company’s records go back to 2002 electronically, he was fairly certain he could say that the MFD has been an upstanding member for 30-plus years.
On behalf of the company, he presented Rickabaugh with a certificate in recognition of 38 years of dedicated service and appreciation for outstanding contributions to the Maryville Fire Department.
“I’d also like to read a quote that is on here, from Abraham Lincoln,” Dye said. “‘Next to creating life, the greatest accomplishment is saving a life.’”
Rickabaugh told the community packed into the fire bays that it has been a very humbling experience for him.
“This is the right time for me to hang that helmet up and enjoy the rest of my life with my wife, who by the way, I couldn’t have done this without, so thank you,” he said.
The group watched as a quilt that Rickabaugh’s wife Carla had made from his old T-shirts was moved to uncover a large plaque with a fireman’s helmet and the previous badges he has worn and an ax engraved with his name on it.
“Presented to Chief Phillip Rickabaugh, Badge #253
In recognition of his retirement from the Maryville Fire Department after 38 years of faithful service to the City of Maryville, Missouri. Fireman Phil touched more lives in this community than most could imagine.
Phil, we thank you and your family for all of the meals that were skipped, holidays that were missed, sleep that was lost, and plans that were canceled. Your sacrifice and dedication to this community as well as your leadership of this department are unmatched. May you move into this next chapter of life knowing that this department stands stronger because of your time here.
Congratulations, and ‘We’ll see ya at the big one!’”