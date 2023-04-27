“It is not what you get out of life that counts. It’s what you give and what is given from the heart.”
— Sargent Shriver
Martin Farnan’s career in service began more than 35 years ago, shuttling area children to a multitude of places as a bus driver in Tarkio.
He then became involved with the bus service for the Maryville R-II School District in 1991, with the last 11 years as the local manager for Jarnik Bus Service which he did until his recent death from cancer.
A fellow bus driver, who asked not to be named, who has been driving for approximately the same period of time said Farnan just loved the kids and would go out of his way to help them with no questions asked. If a student missed the bus, Farnan would go get them. If students left items on the bus, he would go out of his way to get them to the rightful owner.
Farnan did not like the part of having to discipline any child but when he did, it was with a gentle demeanor.
“He was just a giving and caring person,” the driver said.
Living in Clearmont, Martin routinely started his day at 4 a.m. to be able to arrive at the bus barn by 5:30 a.m. and start the day’s routine preparations.
When taking athletes to sporting events it sometimes would be midnight before he was home. There were many Saturdays and sometimes Sundays where he would have to drive students to an event and did so because of his desire to serve.
During his career he made trips to Columbia and St. Louis and more regular ones to the Kansas City area.
Farnan was also a Certified United Methodist Church Lay Leader.
He also accepted a post to serve at the Sheridan Methodist Church in 2016. For a short period of time, he preached at churches in Hopkins and Grant City. Prior to that he ministered in Guilford.
During his time at Sheridan, he managed to continue the Wednesday program of Praise and Prayer with Bible study, that started in 2009. In 2018, the Wednesday night gathering was relocated to a private home in Hopkins, thus allowing him to travel less after a day of bus driving.
Farnan also helped keep the tradition of the Old Defiance Methodist Church Bake Sale.
He was faithful in bringing his mother, Kathryn, to services and donating baked goods and crafts for bake sales. During the final Old Defiance Days in June last year, they tried something new: cotton candy making.
Farnan enjoyed learning how to make cotton candy and he and the treat were a big hit with the children.
His sermons often were on his experiences with the children on the bus or on events of the Pickering Lions Club.
Farnan joined the Pickering Lions Club in 2016. He immediately became involved in club activities and held various offices including vice president and president for two years. He also served as zone chairman.
Several club members offered memories of Farnan’s time with the club.
“Martin was always the first to arrive to every event. He was eager to help do anything he could at any time.”
“Martin was proud to wear his bright yellow apron anytime he was serving food for the club.”
“Martin was a Lion long before he ever joined the club, because he walked a life of service. Practicing the Lions motto: ‘We Serve.’”
For many years, Martin was actively involved with the Northwest Missouri Docudrama.
The event had originally been held at the Maryville R-II School District bus barn and Farnan helped the team organize parking, safety and the general logistics of the presentation being held on that site.
He truly was a very dedicated individual to the communities that he was involved with including his church and with the service organizations of which he was a member. He was especially dedicated to assisting thousands of school children throughout his career.
Farnan passed away suddenly last month after a very short battle with esophageal cancer.
Jarnik Bus Service, the Pickering Lions Club and the Maryville Host and Pride Lions clubs are hosting a memorial benefit on Saturday, April 29, at the American Legion Building in Maryville located at 1104 E. Fifth St. Proceeds are to help offset final expenses.
Events
Cornhole contest registration starts at 11 a.m. with the tournament starting at 1 p.m.
A freewill offering dinner will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Carry-out meals will be available at a designated area on East Fifth Street. Meal includes pulled pork, baked beans and cheesy potatoes. Dessert will be available inside only.
Silent auction bidding will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. A live auction will start at 7:30 p.m. Monetary donations may be sent directly to Nodaway Valley Bank c/o Martin Farnan Memorial Fund.