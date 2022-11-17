MARYVILLE, Mo. — Veterans, families and friends gathered at American Legion Post 100 in Maryville last week to honor veterans on Veterans Day.

Retired Sgt. Maj. Jeremy A. Cobb, from Des Moines, Iowa, was the keynote speaker at this year’s ceremony. Cobb joined the Army in 1987 and has served on active duty, in the Army Reserves and as a member of the Missouri Army National Guard, where he retired in 2016 as an assistant inspector general. During his time in the National Guard, he also served with the 129th Field Artillery based out of Maryville.

11-17 Veterans Day Maryville 6.jpg
David Dredge, American Legion Post 100 commander, holds his rifle during last week’s Veterans Day ceremony.
