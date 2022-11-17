This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Veterans, families and friends gathered at American Legion Post 100 in Maryville last week to honor veterans on Veterans Day.
Retired Sgt. Maj. Jeremy A. Cobb, from Des Moines, Iowa, was the keynote speaker at this year’s ceremony. Cobb joined the Army in 1987 and has served on active duty, in the Army Reserves and as a member of the Missouri Army National Guard, where he retired in 2016 as an assistant inspector general. During his time in the National Guard, he also served with the 129th Field Artillery based out of Maryville.
While on active duty, he served in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
“Throughout my 28-year military career, I have been asked, and I have asked others, ‘Why do you serve?’” he said, outlining the theme of his Veterans Day speech. “The answer has varied. Some have said, ‘I serve because I love wearing the uniform.’ Being part of a team. Or the camaraderie. I can remember one soldier in particular telling me, ‘I serve because I believe I can make a positive change.’”
For him, Cobb said his journey started in high school with the Junior ROTC program, which he said appealed to him because of a difficult home life.
“It provided me with structure, a sense of pride, and honestly, a place to escape,” he said. “… I was looking to get away from my youth, from my past. This is why I joined. But it is not why I served.”
One answer that resonated with him came from Maj. Gen. Stephen Danner, former Adjutant General of the Missouri National Guard, with whom Cobb served toward the end of his career. Danner, Cobb recounted, was in an elevator one day with a woman he didn’t know. The woman thanked him for his service. Danner, in return, turned to her and said, “I serve because of you.”
“I may have joined to escape my past, but I stayed because of those I served: my family, friends, my fellow soldiers and the millions that I never knew — perhaps even some of you here today,” Cobb said in his address. “… Believe it or not, there are a lot of people out there who appreciate what our veterans have done. There are a lot of people that we will never see, nor will they ever think to say thanks.
“And that’s OK. Countless Americans live honorably, upholding the laws, treating others with respect. Known and unknown to each of us, they are wrapped with the words of liberty that are found in our Constitution, the very Constitution which I — which we — have sworn to defend.
“When I was 17, I joined for me. But along the way, like most service members, I realized that I served for all of you.”