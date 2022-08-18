3-31 MPR Tax 4.jpg (copy)

The master plan recommends one of two options for improvements to the Maryville Aquatic Center. The first option would keep the current structure of the pool with all amenities and add a spray ground. Both options call for significant maintenance repairs, along with the removal of “gang” showers to provide for individual privacy and accessibility and the addition of a family changing room between the men’s and women’s changing rooms. 

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Parks and Recreation board members on Monday discussed the possibility of an indoor pool facility after renewed interest in the idea, but those who spoke indicated that MPR’s efforts would best be utilized on upgrades and improvements already promised to voters after a tax increase was approved in April.

Maryville City Council member John McBride said during the Aug. 8 council meeting that he has seen significant enough interest from residents in an indoor pool facility that he would like the city to seriously consider pursuing the idea. The Maryville Aquatic Center, which just finished its 29th summer in operation, has been rapidly deteriorating in recent years.

