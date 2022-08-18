MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Parks and Recreation board members on Monday discussed the possibility of an indoor pool facility after renewed interest in the idea, but those who spoke indicated that MPR’s efforts would best be utilized on upgrades and improvements already promised to voters after a tax increase was approved in April.
Maryville City Council member John McBride said during the Aug. 8 council meeting that he has seen significant enough interest from residents in an indoor pool facility that he would like the city to seriously consider pursuing the idea. The Maryville Aquatic Center, which just finished its 29th summer in operation, has been rapidly deteriorating in recent years.
At the Parks and Recreation board meeting on Monday, MPR Director Jeff Stubblefield laid out some more information for board members on how much an indoor pool facility would cost.
Both in an initial, off-the-cuff assessment offered during the Aug. 8 council meeting and again on Monday, Stubblefield said the regular maintenance costs of an indoor facility could be prohibitive on their own without outside assistance to drastically increase revenue.
As a case study, Stubblefield looked at Kirksville, which operates a public, outdoor-indoor facility with four indoor, 25-meter lanes. Other nearby facilities, like in Clarinda and St. Joseph, operate through partnerships that bring in significant outside funding and other contributions. Clarinda’s Lied Foundation, for example, contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to the construction and operation of the pool there.
In Kirksville, the cost of the indoor-outdoor pool facility came in at around $8.5 million, and was primarily paid for through the city of Kirksville’s revenues since a half-cent sales tax approved by voters in 2017 only brings in about $1.2 million per year.
The sales tax will help pay for much of the increased cost of the facility’s operations, which began its first full year this year.
Indoor pools, Stubblefield said, cost about 3-4 times more per year to operate than outdoor pools. The Maryville Aquatic Center ran about $270,000 in expenses this year, he said, and brings in about $120,000 in revenue — a shortfall of about $150,000 per year. Increasing expenses to around $800,000-$1 million would be difficult to swallow, Stubblefield said, without a massive increase in corresponding revenue each year.
Although Maryville voters approved a sales tax increase of their own in April, that money is already earmarked for a variety of projects, including ones like the Sunrise Bark Park and a badly needed replacement of heating and air conditioning systems at the Maryville Community Center in the immediate future.
Generally, board members during Monday’s meeting said they would like to see an indoor pool as much as anyone, but did not want to shift priorities from MPR’s meticulously researched master plan that voters already agreed to prioritize through the sales tax increase.
“I think it’s an awesome dream and it would be awesome if we could have something like that,” said board member Bryan Grow. “But it’s not feasible. And these other things we’ve discussed, I think we owe our patrons.”
Still, board members indicated they would be open to any community groups interested in discussing ways to move forward with a project, including alternative funding sources and partnerships.
Stubblefield said the current Aquatic Center can likely continue to operate safely for another 5-7 years, albeit with increasing yearly maintenance needs and costs.
He said a feasibility study would likely cost between $50,000 and $75,000.
- Stubblefield said that attendance at the Aquatic Center this summer, at more than 17,000, was up about five percent over last year.
- MPR received a quote for repairing the slides at the Aquatic Center that came in at around $6,200. Recoating the slides will cost significantly less than expected, Stubblefield told the board.
- Safety improvements to the bleachers at Donaldson Westside Park are set to be installed in September.