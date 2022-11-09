ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — High school students in the Bedford Community School District in Iowa are working to make a difference for their school and community and they recently received a Jump Starter grant through emPowerU’s grant program sponsored by Mosaic Life Care.
According to a news release, students Jadyn Bucher and Silas Walston, along with Bedford High School counselor Melissa Peterman, have been awarded a $9,148.75 Jump Starter grant for their outdoor classroom project, according to a news release.
Bucher and Walston were inspired to create a multipurpose space that can be used as an outdoor classroom, quiet reading area or picnic area for students within the school district and the Bedford community.
“This is an opportunity for people and students to learn outside,” Walston said in a statement. “It is a good way to improve our community and our community pride.”
Last year, Bedford High School participated in emPowerU’s e2 Fellowship program for the first time.
“Going to e2 Fellowship and learning about leadership, I definitely brought those skills to our school and used what I learned toward this project,” Bucher said.
The project will involve seven students and six adults. Students will create the space, design the structure and build the area. Community partners involved with the project include the building trades class, Lucas Landscaping, Bedford Building Supply, TC Fabrication and Akin Building Center.
Competitive Jump Starter grants are available for up to $10,000. emPowerU participants may apply for student-led service-learning projects in communities throughout northwest Missouri and surrounding counties in Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa.