Jump Starter grant

The Bedford, Iowa, Community School District is working to make a difference for their school and community. Students Jadyn Bucher and Silas Walston, shown center, along with Bedford counselor, Melissa Peterman, have been awarded a $9,148.75 Jump Starter grant for their outdoor classroom project.

 SUBMITTED BY MOSAIC LIFE CARE

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — High school students in the Bedford Community School District in Iowa are working to make a difference for their school and community and they recently received a Jump Starter grant through emPowerU’s grant program sponsored by Mosaic Life Care.

According to a news release, students Jadyn Bucher and Silas Walston, along with Bedford High School counselor Melissa Peterman, have been awarded a $9,148.75 Jump Starter grant for their outdoor classroom project, according to a news release.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags