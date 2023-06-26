MARYVILLE, Mo. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County has announced its scholarship winners for 2023. A total of $2,500 was awarded by the organization to the following individuals:
- Emma Young - $1,000
- Colby Bowles - $500
- Morgan Trimble - $400
- Shaylyn Horn - $300
- Camden Beck - $300
Any graduating senior that is currently in a match or has been a Little in the past was eligible to apply. The scholarship funds were made possible by donations to the program general fund in years past along with a designated donation of $500 to the scholarship fund this year by Nodaway Valley Bank.
Anyone interested in making a donation specifically designated toward the scholarship fund may contact the BBBS office.
Editor’s Note: A photo of Camden Beck was not provided to The Forum.