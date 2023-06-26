MARYVILLE, Mo. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County has announced its scholarship winners for 2023. A total of $2,500 was awarded by the organization to the following individuals:

  • Emma Young - $1,000
  • Colby Bowles - $500
  • Morgan Trimble - $400
  • Shaylyn Horn - $300
  • Camden Beck - $300
