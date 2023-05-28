ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Missouri Boys State and Girls State is scheduled to be held concurrently this year from June 24 to July 1 at Lindenwood University.
The two weeklong events had since their inceptions run separately and at varying locations. Only last year did the two merge efforts and relocate to Lindenwood.
Each event features a hands-on experience in the operation and fundamentals of government for high school juniors throughout the state.
Established in 1940, the American Legion Auxiliary’s Missouri Girls State saw 213 attendees in its first year held at William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri.
Last year’s event saw approximately 500 participants attending at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri.
Nodaway County attendees for this summer are listed below.
- Ava Stiff - Sponsor: Maryville Host Lions
- Sarai Fernandez-Romo - Sponsor: Nodaway Valley Bank
- Ella Everhart - Sponsor: American Legion Auxiliary Tom Powell Unit 77
- West Nodaway
- Ella Grace - Sponsor: Burlington Jct American Legion Auxiliary
- Dalanie Auffert - Sponsor: Parnell American Legion Post 528
- Christina Turpin - Sponsor: American Legion Post 464 Auxiliary
- Andrea Jenkins - Sponsors: Glen Ulmer Unit #288 American Legion Auxiliary of Hopkins Contributing organizations: Hopkins Community Club, Hart Insurance Company LLC & O Tax LLC
- Morgan Pope - Sponsors: Glen Ulmer Unit #288 American Legion Auxiliary of Hopkins Contributing organizations: The JL Houston Co & River Valley Ag Services, LLC
American Legion Boys State was founded in 1935.
During its time, more than $2 million has been awarded in annual scholarships to help more than 65,000 Missouri high school students from 315 schools participate in the civic event.
Nodaway County participants for this summer are listed below.
- Quenton Kinderknecht - Sponsor: Nodaway Valley Bank
- Alexander Rice - Sponsor: Tri C Memorial Post 464
- Ian Stephenson - Sponsor: Maryville Host Lions
- Jayden Mallett - Sponsor: American Legion Post 100
- Ethan Holtman - Sponsor: American Legion Post 464