MARYVILLE, Mo. — The cacophonous sounds of barking dogs and even some cat meows are immediately recognizable by anyone entering the New Nodaway Humane Society animal shelter on Depot Street. While this experience isn’t especially new, the intensity of the sound level has increased recently as the shelter nears its capacity, prompting the shelter to offer new promotions for adopters.
Shelter manager Wendy Combs told The Forum on Tuesday that “Kitten season was late this year,” and that numerous people have dropped off not only several litters of kittens, but also a lot of dogs.
The shelter can house around 60 dogs on that side of the building. Combs said they’re currently housing between 35 and 40 dogs. The center enclosures have a separating wall with an opening to allow dogs a larger area to run in, but with more animals, these are being closed, limiting the space available for each dog.
“I do have room for more,” she said. “We are at the limit of starting to be uncomfortable.”
Adding to the space difficulty is a good number of those dogs waiting for adoption are large. Combs said the smaller dogs seem to be adopted very quickly, while the larger dogs have a hard time finding a home.
On the cat side of the shelter, she said they have 70 to 80 cats and kittens available. While some of the cats arrived due to their owner’s death and are a bit older hoping for a quiet place to lounge, many of the litters of kittens are rambunctious and very attentive.
The shelter has received so many litters of kittens that volunteers have had to move them into the corridor leading to the cat rooms. Combs said even the upper respiratory isolation room is full of cats and kittens as they become healthy enough to adopt.
“Now it’s just like, kittens everywhere,” she said.
Combs said it’s the reason the shelter started running two new promotions during August. The first promotion offers half-price adoptions all month long. Dogs may be adopted for $50, cats $30, kittens for $40 and puppies for $75. The adoption fee includes spaying/neutering, vaccinations, microchipping and more, according to the shelter flyer.
The second promotion is $20 Saturday adoptions. Combs said many people are taking advantage of the Saturday promotion, but at the same time, they’re seeing people surrender animals on that day too.
During their specials held in July, the shelter adopted out 82 animals, but received 89.
Combs said some of the animals received are being returned two or three weeks after adoption for various reasons like an animal “isn’t loveable enough,” or the owner couldn’t take the dog for walks.
“I’m telling you, these excuses get under my skin,” she said, advising that adopters be fully aware that it is a 15- to 20-year commitment.
“Think about it,” Combs said. “Don’t just make a spur of the moment decision. … It is a lot of work. Puppies don’t train themselves. Kittens don’t train themselves.”
She suggests if someone wants a pet, but they have an active lifestyle, to get a cat. They are content with food, water and some petting. Dogs, on the other hand, require a lot of attention and one-on-one connection, and so if the owner isn’t home often, it might not be a good match.
In an attempt to curb the shelter’s population growth, Combs said she’s been limiting intake to in-county only unless there is a special circumstance.
Adoption is not enough ...
Another step toward slowing the population growth at the shelter is education. Combs said it’s important to let people know they should not immediately gather a just-found litter of kittens. They should watch the litter for at least a day before touching them. It is very likely that the mother cat is just away for food and will return.
She said another thing people try to do is bring in feral cats. The shelter does not provide animal control on feral cats.
“We can’t have feral cats in our building,” Combs said. “It’s just too much of a liability.”
She often hears about the feral cat populations on the rise in Maryville, but noted there is no law prohibiting free-roaming cats. She knows there are several people in town who feed large cat colonies.
She said there isn’t a trap-neuter-return program at the shelter for many reasons. Funds, staff and space are just the first few.
The shelter does, however, offer spay/neuter clinics when it has the funds to help curb the feral cat population. Combs said the shelter gave out almost 50 vouchers for animal spaying and neutering last month. She’s received 10 back so far, most of which were cats.
How the spay/neuter clinics work is someone interested in having an animal spayed or neutered need only attend a clinic event and fill out a form. Once they take their pet to a local veterinarian providing the service, the voucher is returned to the shelter and then it pays the bill.
“We’re really fortunate that the vets work with us,” Combs said, because their costs are also increasing. “… They’re really good to us to do it for a discounted price, but we don’t want to shortchange them either.”
... but still important
Available animals are posted online at the humane society’s website, newnodawayhumanesociety.org, and may also be found on PetFinder.com.
“The social media aspect definitely helps us a ton,” Combs said. “We’ve adopted everywhere. … So we are fortunate with people adopting, it’s just people bringing them back (that makes it more difficult).”
She has had people from all over the country come in to pick up animals. One gentleman came in twice from Colorado to pick up two dogs of a certain breed. Just off the top of her head, she said others have traveled from Minnesota, Massachusetts and Florida for specific animals.
“We’re still very fortunate with people coming in and adopting animals,” Combs said. She continued that if interested adopters would like to visit or discuss a specific animal, they should send the shelter a message on Facebook, give the shelter a call at 660-562-3333 or stop by at 829 S. Depot St. during open hours. The shelter is open from 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; and 1 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.
The shelter is also looking for volunteers and employees. Contact Combs at the shelter for more information.