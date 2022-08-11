MARYVILLE, Mo. — The cacophonous sounds of barking dogs and even some cat meows are immediately recognizable by anyone entering the New Nodaway Humane Society animal shelter on Depot Street. While this experience isn’t especially new, the intensity of the sound level has increased recently as the shelter nears its capacity, prompting the shelter to offer new promotions for adopters.

Shelter manager Wendy Combs told The Forum on Tuesday that “Kitten season was late this year,” and that numerous people have dropped off not only several litters of kittens, but also a lot of dogs.

IMG_2245.jpg
Mowgli is a 3-month-old male brown and white shorthair tabby kitten surrendered by his owner with his littermates last week. Sweet and meowing softly, this bright-eyed kitten at the New Nodaway Humane Shelter is hoping to lure in the perfect new friend or family.
IMG_2223.jpg
Charlie is a 1-month-old female black mastiff mix who was born at the New Nodaway Humane Society animal shelter. She is available now along with around 40 other pups, patiently awaiting their new families to find them.
IMG_2196.jpg
Honey is a 3-month-old female yellow Labrador retriever mix available now at the New Nodaway Humane Society animal shelter. The shelter has an abundance of waiting animals on hand ready to meet their new families.
