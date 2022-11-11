“To those who have fought for it freedom has a flavor that the protected will never know.” - P. McCree Thornton
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Being a veteran is a distinct honor for those who served to protect the citizens of the United States and this country’s way of life. In a time when it seems fewer and fewer people are willing to make sacrifices for strangers, citizens owe a debt of gratitude for those who answered the call time after time.
It is with that thought in mind that I reached out to a few Nodaway and Worth County military veterans on the importance of Veterans Day to those who understand it the most.
SSgt/E5 U.S. Air Force 2000-06
“Every Veterans Day I reflect on my experience in the military and it makes me smile…momentarily. Then I get emotional at the thought of all those who sacrificed their lives for a country of strangers to have freedom.”
Sgt/E5 U.S. Army 1969-1972
“Being a veteran to me means answering the call to serve and protect our country, with some very brave young men. All gave some, and some gave it their all. We as a country, must never forget their sacrifices!”
BU2/E5, U.S. Navy 1988-1997
“To have the ability to protect and serve my country has been an honor and a privilege. I have been able to meet so many diverse and wonderful people around the world, including my husband and made some lifelong friends who I will cherish for the rest of my life.”
Cpl/E4, U.S. Marine Corps 2008-2012
“A day to respect the men and women in our armed forces who at one point wrote a blank check to us all. The amount up to and including their own life. That self-sacrifice is what made this country possible.”
Sgt/E5, U.S. Army, 1966-68
“A lot of veterans just did there time and served with pride and honor, never tooting their own horn. When we came back (from Vietnam) there were times when you didn't want to tell people you served. We need to pass it on down and remind people sometimes.”
In these trying times as a country we need to remember that we continue to have our freedoms because there were people who have heeded the call to keep the wolf away from the door for nearly 250 years. On this Veterans Day let's hope that there will continue to be those brave souls who will answer their nation's call so we can call ourselves Americans for another 250 years.