Flags-In 2019

Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) place U.S. flags at headstones as part of Flags-In at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 23, 2019. For more than 55 years, soldiers from the Old Guard have honored our nation’s fallen heroes by placing U.S. flags at gravesites for service members buried at both Arlington National Cemetery and the U.S. Soldiers’ and Airmen’s Home National Cemetery just prior to the Memorial Day weekend. Within four hours, over 1,000 soldiers place 245,000 flags in front of every headstone and Columbarium and niche wall column.

 ELIZABETH FRASER/U.S. ARMY PHOTO

“To those who have fought for it freedom has a flavor that the protected will never know.” - P. McCree Thornton

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Being a veteran is a distinct honor for those who served to protect the citizens of the United States and this country’s way of life. In a time when it seems fewer and fewer people are willing to make sacrifices for strangers, citizens owe a debt of gratitude for those who answered the call time after time.

