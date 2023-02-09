MARYVILLE, Mo. — Surrounded by friends and family, 33 Maryville High School students were inducted into the National Honor Society on Monday night at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts.
National Honor Society president Abby Swink welcomed the crowd, then joined Cassidy Kline, Maggie Farnan and Brinley Conn to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
The program’s values are illustrated in four pillars: Scholarship, Service, Leadership and Character. According to the NHS website, the invitation-only society is a specific honor, but students who are invited showcase these values every day. Local students serve as officers for each pillar.
Senior and vice president Halle Wilson is the officer for the Scholarship Pillar, which strives for a commitment to learning and growing on an education path, making the most of educational opportunities provided and seeking out learning, not only in school, but personally, the website noted.
Senior and treasurer Truett Haer is officer for the Service Pillar, which is described as seeking out and engaging in meaningful service, calling for a service mindset, the desire to seek opportunities to help others as well as perform acts of service.
Senior and secretary Cassidy Kline is the local officer representing the Leadership Pillar, which is described as taking ownership and responsibility for actions taken with dignity.
Swink is the officer for the Character Pillar, described as valuing diverse cultures and building relationships that reflect concern for others while portraying good character attributes: perseverance, respect, integrity, honesty, sacrifice and more.
The 11 current members of the organization were then introduced: Andrew Burns, Jewl Galapin, Truett Haer, Cassidy Kline, Kennedy Kurz, Adam Patton, Mia Roush, Abigail Swink, Rylee Vierthaler, Grace Waldeier and Halle Wilson.
A candle-lighting ceremony was held during the induction of the 33 new members.
Local businessman and member of the Maryville Rotary Club, a service organization, Mark Kempf was the keynote speaker and closing remarks were given by Assistant Principal Bryan Grow.
The organization is sponsored by Counselor Becky Houtchens, who told The Forum that each member of the organization is required to do community service hours. Every Tuesday someone from the organization helps deliver Meals on Wheels from the Nodaway County Senior Center.
She said the members also take part in the MHS Showcase each spring. They take incoming freshmen and their parents on tours around the building introducing them to the building and classroom spaces. She said they also help with freshmen orientation in the fall.