MHS NHS
Maryville High School students were inducted into the National Honor Society on Monday evening at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts. Shown from left in the front row are: Maggie Farnan, Simran Prabhaker, Keagan Wilmes, Jewl Galapin, Grace Waldeier, Cassidy Kline, Brinley Conn, Kennedy Kurz, Mia Roush and Abby Swink; second row: Derek Quinlin, Cailyn Auffert, Ava Stiff, Bryna Grow, Halle Wilson, Quenton Kinderknecht, Kaitlyn Brown, Payton McGinness, Jillian Bagley, Adam Patton, Lauren Jaster, Alana Crawford, Emily Holtman, Kayler Coffelt, Julia Poynter, Ainsley Watkins, Ava Dumke and Rylee Vierthaler; third row: Truett Haer, Drew Burns, Miquela Giesken, Mason Renshaw, Kason Teale, Connor Blackford, Landon Liebhart, Don Allen, Jaxson Staples, Delton Davis, Cooper Gastler, Colton Eighmy, Alex Rice, Ian Stephenson and Caden Stoecklein. Not pictured: Jayden Mallett.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Surrounded by friends and family, 33 Maryville High School students were inducted into the National Honor Society on Monday night at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts.

National Honor Society president Abby Swink welcomed the crowd, then joined Cassidy Kline, Maggie Farnan and Brinley Conn to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

