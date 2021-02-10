ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Twenty men and women make up the 2021 class of Leadership Northwest Missouri, an annual series of sessions that bring together existing and emerging leaders from throughout a 19-county region to discover and sharpen their leadership skills, explore regional issues and build a network of contacts throughout northwest Missouri.
The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to throw curveballs at leadership programs all over the country. Leadership Northwest Missouri noted in a news release, that it plans to create an exceptional experience while also following current safety guidelines and allowing for a level playing field for all participants. The 2021 class began with a two-day virtual retreat, Jan. 20 and 21 instead of meeting in person.
The participants will continue to gather monthly for day-long sessions either virtually or in varied locations throughout the region. The series concludes with a July 15 graduation celebration in Caldwell County.
Members of the 2021 class and the counties they represent are: Jennifer Jarvis, Andrew County; Megan Atha and Becky Kendrick, Buchanan County; Lesley Delaney and Kate Lyons, Carroll County; Kyle Pittman, Clinton County; Jake Forsythe, Daviess County; Tammy Sparks, Gentry County; Melissa King, Shane Lynch and Jenna Stevens, Grundy County; Katelyn Addison, Harrison County; David Lucas, Holt County; Tiffany Berndt and Marcia Cox, Mercer County; Brooke Byland, Samantha Cole, Bob Machovsky, Heather Shumake and Mike Stolte, Nodaway County.
“(I’m) thrilled to have this opportunity to grow and learn with such an amazing group of talented and smart individuals,” said Machovsky, of Nodaway County.
Leadership Northwest Missouri works to identify, train and connect leaders of northwest Missouri region. The organization has deliberately focused on fostering a sense of ownership for the region — that residents have interdependent roles and depend on each other for the progress and success of northwest Missouri.
For more information, contact Deb Powers online at www.leadershipnorthwestmissouri.org.