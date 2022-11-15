MARYVILLE, Mo. — In the local program’s largest class to date, 11 girls and boys graduated from the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at the Maryville Public Library.
According to a news release, a short graduation ceremony was held prior to the start of the monthly evening story time.
The program, which focuses on early literacy, launched in 2018 and is designed to give babies and toddlers the best start possible on lifelong reading and learning skills.
Graduates included: Henry Dimmitt, son of Travis and Elizabeth Dimmitt; Koa Chesnut and Kai Chesnut, sons of Frankie and Brylie Chesnut; Rose Wehmeyer, daughter of Gretchen and Nathaniel Wehmeyer; Evelyn Hulsey, daughter of Jacob and Anna Hulsey; Dayne Smyser, son of David and Amy Smyser; Keller McMahon, daughter of Nicole McGinness and Kevin McMahon; Evelyn Dropinski, daughter of Jim and Abby Dropinski; Aiden Wilson and Rowan Wilson, sons of Drew and Ashtyn Wilson; and Zane White, son of Nicholas and Patricia White.
The easy-to-follow program is designed to help parents and children get in the habit of reading on a regular basis. Reading to babies and toddlers builds critical language and social-emotional skills and reinforces the bond between parents and children, noted a release. It is adapted from a national program based on research that one of the most reliable predictors of school success is being read to during early childhood.
Parents may sign up for the program by stopping by the front desk or scanning the QR code attached to this story. For more information contact Elizabeth Argo at 660-582-5281 or email at youthcoordinator@maryvillepubliclibrary.org.