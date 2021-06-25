BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education heard from community members who advocated for the district and community to work together to provide a quality education for all students during its meeting Monday night in the school library.
Two women spoke at the meeting: community member Nicky Comstock and West Nodaway special education teacher Shayli Larabee. Board member Eric Jones also read a letter from a community member, but didn’t name the writer.
Each speaker was limited to three-minutes to give their statement. Comstock spoke first and wasn’t able to complete her statement, which will be available in its entirety with this story online at maryvilleforum.com.
She made four main points on which she said the school should focus: providing all children in the district a safe and quality education; recruiting and retaining highly qualified staff, provide strong united leadership and change the image of West Nodaway.
“A child must feel safe, secure and believed in to grow,” Comstock said. “There have been situations that children are told ‘I don’t believe you,’ or ‘I believe that kid, but not you.’ Children being told, ‘You don’t have to tell your parent everything,’ or classes being held accountable for one child’s actions, but the follow through of having the guilty child apologize for their actions.
“I truly believe that ‘Once a Rocket, Always a Rocket.’ It is so sad to hear and read about the events that are occurring in the West Nodaway School District. This district’s image has been shattered and a divide has been created. In a community this size it’s hard to be divided and still be productive as a whole. All need to be heard and validated. To have this much turmoil means both sides are passionate about the students and the school. And with a common goal we just need to find the common ground.”
At this point, the timer went off and she had to stop. Larabee spoke next about the district’s shift in leadership.
“I have personally watched West Nodaway begin to change for the better over the last two years from a parent standpoint and a teacher standpoint,” she said regarding the administrators expectations, accountability and follow-through.
Larabee said she holds her students to the same level of expectation and that she’s not there to be their friend.
“I am there to guide and direct them. I’m not going to sugar coat things. I’m going to be real with them and tell them what it is we need to do to move forward and to make them a better student. I would be failing my students if I would not hold them accountable to these qualities.”
She provided an analogy using a canoe noting that there are a lot of types of passengers in the school district’s canoe.
“Whether you like it or not, you’re in this canoe and you’re in this canoe with me,” Larabee said. “... Bailing out is not an option, as easy as it would be, I’d like to bail, but it’s not an option. I owe it to my district and I owe it to my students.”
Passengers not paddling become a heavy load, she said, noting that words and actions reflect on the character and all those in the canoe.
“We are one — one team, one district” she said.
Board president Scott Conn thanked the community members for their statements and moved the meeting forward.
Budget
The board approved a preliminary 2021-2022 budget with an estimated total revenue of 3,394,865 and estimated total expenditures of 3,306,613 leaving the district with around $88,251 in the black at the end of next year.
Superintendent Mitch Barnes thanked board secretary Cheryl Adkins and middle and high school business teacher Beth Wennihan for their help throughout the budget process.
He explained that the district has two positions open and that the end of the 2021-2022 school year budget may be quite a bit closer than early estimates forecast.
The budget will be amended regularly throughout the year.
He said that it’s thanks to federal stimulus funding that they’re able to achieve as much work as they have and still have some cushion. He said ESSER III fund allotments were announced recently and West Nodaway is set to receive around $579,000.
Barnes noted in his budget message some of the major expenditures including: salaries which total $847,750 and are lower than last year’s $1,217,495. So the district was able to allow salary steps vertically and horizontally.
He said medical benefits to employees have increased approximately 21 percent from last year.
He said the district’s portion of a one-time cost for new sports uniforms for the co-op is $16,000, half of the total $32,000 cost split with Nodaway-Holt.
Jones said he thought the budget looked good, but agreed with Barnes that a workshop to explain its workings would be nice.
Other news
- The board approved the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan. The reopening plan was placed on the school’s website by June 23, which was required in order to receive funds. The plan’s purpose is to inform the public on how the district will continue services for students and address social and emotional needs.
- Board members approved the annual ACES contract. This year the cost is $25,616 Barnes said.
- The board approved a professional development handbook that last had been reviewed by teachers 11 years ago. Barnes said current teachers reviewed and updated the handbook.
- Board members accepted a bid of around $2,500 from Maryville Glass & Lock to repair a set of double doors that won’t latch.
- Barnes and Adkins were approved to access bank account information for the purposes of the upcoming audit of the 2020-2021 school year.
- The board approved a contract with Midwest Data Center, out of Rock Port, to take over technology duties since the departure of district technology leader Deryk Hagey. The district has budgeted about $28,000 for tech salary, and Barnes said the contract with Midwest Data is for $2,400 per month or just over $28,000.
- Board members declared the old West Nodaway sports uniforms as surplus property and will allow them to be sold.
- The board approved a bid of $3,400 for gutter work from Gutter Tech, of Braddyville, Iowa.
- The board approved updated 2021-2022 student handbooks for prekindergarten through sixth grade, seventh through 12th grade and activities. Board members also approved a staff handbook. Middle school/high school principal Tim Harding said the activities handbook was completed with help from Nodaway-Holt High School principal Michael Hollingsworth because the two districts will co-op for the next five years. He noted there is not much different from previous years.
- During a closed session held June 7, the board accepted a resignation letter from Susan Law, special education director. A motion was made to accept a letter of recommendation from Dana Barnes, elementary principal, but it failed due to a lack of a second.
- According to meeting minutes from another closed session held June 9, the board approved Dana Barnes' resignation without penalty.
- In closed session, board members approved hiring Tim Conn as elementary school principal and special education director at a salary of $70,000 plus the stipend for special education director.