MARYVILLE, Mo. — Plans are underway to replace two Nodaway County bridges and the Missouri Department of Transportation is planning to host meetings to gather community feedback.
According to a news release, MoDOT plans to replace Mozingo Creek and Long Branch bridges on U.S Highway 136 east of Maryville.
The projects are currently scheduled to be let for contractor bidding in August 2021.
The bridge projects are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which intends to repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, MoDOT has temporarily suspended all in-person meetings, but is still seeking public input on planned projects. In place of a face-to-face informational meeting, MoDOT has three avenues by which members of the public may ask questions or leave comments:
- Visit the projects’ virtual public meeting space at www.modot.org/nodaway-county-us-route-136-bridge-projects. The website will provide project information, detour route plans, a webform to leave comments or ask questions and a way to sign up for project-specific email updates.
- Participate in one of two planned call-in sessions: The call-in sessions will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. onTuesday, March 2. Participants may call 816-387-2483 during those hours to have an individual conversation with the project manager overseeing the design. If the line is busy, please leave a message or call back later.
- Mail in your comments. Community members may send questions and comments to: U.S. Route 136 Bridge Replacement Projects Comments Missouri Department of Transportation, 3602 North Belt Highway, St. Joseph, MO 64506 All comments must be postmarked by March 5.
For more information about these and other MoDOT projects, sign up online for work zone updates, visit modot.org/mo-go to view the online Traveler Information Map, or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).