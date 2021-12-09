MARYVILLE, Mo. — Community leaders are considering taking another look at an idea that has often been raised over the past few decades: a dedicated county fairgrounds.
Josh McKim, executive director of Nodaway County Economic Development, said Tuesday that a small group of possible stakeholders — including some who have been involved with the Nodaway County Fair, some with ties to agriculture, some from the NCED board and more — have been meeting for “some time” to discuss whether a fairgrounds complex might make sense for Nodaway County.
At a meeting of the Nodaway County Commission on Tuesday, the commissioners told McKim that they may be willing to look at ways they could assist in at least funding a feasibility study, which McKim estimated would cost in the range of $25,000-$50,000.
The planning is still in its extreme early stages, as evidenced by the meeting that boiled down to determining whether studying the feasibility of a fairgrounds might itself be feasible.
But the group has started to shape some of the parameters that a feasibility study would look at. In site visits to several facilities across the region in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska, McKim said that a potential fairgrounds in Nodaway County would likely look to a hybrid model that would be big enough to bring in national attractions, but small enough scale to not be reliant on them.
“I think it’s something that would benefit northwest Missouri,” said Chris Burns, North District Commissioner. “I think our youth can use it for years to come, let alone the economic growth of the community or the county. I think it’s something our 4-H groups, our FFA — all of that — could use for generations if we get it and could start using it.”
In particular, McKim pointed to Chillicothe as a good example of a fairgrounds that can drive economic development through bringing in events, creating a need for growing industries like hotels to accommodate visitors.
South District Commissioner Scott Walk, who also is part of the group considering the feasibility study, said that one of the chief common denominators among all the sites reviewed so far is that “they all said, ‘we don’t have enough power, we don’t have enough water, we don’t have enough structure. We outgrew it very quickly.’”
“And that speaks to the viability of something like that, to be honest with you,” Walk said. “Because there was a common theme: Any of them that were used regularly (said) we’ve outgrown it, what we have. ‘Our facility, we’ve outgrown it.’ Every time, that’s what it was, and I thought that was very telling.”
A feasibility study, which would be conducted by consultants with expertise in fairgrounds development, would look at factors like size, facilities and amenities to zero in on the optimum combination for Nodaway County that would drive economic development and adequately serve the community’s needs. It would also allow the group to seriously pursue grants for startup funding.
Additionally, a study would likely provide recommendations for funding mechanisms to maintain the fairgrounds into the future. McKim said that the communities the group has reviewed use a variety of methods to fund part of their fairgrounds’ operations in addition to usage fees — like taxes or renting out the fairgrounds’ facilities as storage in the offseason for boats and motorhomes. But no method, McKim said, is enough to make the fairgrounds self-sufficient. Instead, the investment in the fairgrounds is designed to bring positive economic impacts in other ways.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners said they would welcome a proposal from the group for assisting with the funding for a feasibility study.