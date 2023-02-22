ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri, Inc., recently announced that Randy Railsback has joined its Board of Directors.
According to a news release, Railsback was born and raised in Hamilton, Missouri, where he currently resides with his wife, Kandi, on the farm his great-grandfather settled in 1872. A lifelong farmer, Railsback was director of the Reach office in Hamilton, administrating a federal program that assisted farm families and small-town businesses during the farm crisis of the 1980s.
Later, he served as director of the Northwest Regional Council of Governments in Maryville for 12 years and the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission in Trenton for 18 years. He was elected to one term in the Missouri House of Representatives in 2020 representing District 8, which included Caldwell and Clinton counties. He is a 1990 graduate of the Economic Development Institute from the University of Oklahoma.
Railsback’s career has been spent focusing on economic development for northwest Missouri. He has served on various federal and state boards including the Federal Home Loan Bank and served as state president for the Missouri Association of Council of Governments.
He and Kandi have three children — Craig, Will and Taylor — six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri, Inc. is a 501(C)3 public charity with a mission of encouraging regional collaboration to increase the power of charitable giving and philanthropy to transform the region into an economically vibrant area.