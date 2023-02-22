Randy Railsback

Randy Railsback

Community Foundation Board Director 

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri, Inc., recently announced that Randy Railsback has joined its Board of Directors.

According to a news release, Railsback was born and raised in Hamilton, Missouri, where he currently resides with his wife, Kandi, on the farm his great-grandfather settled in 1872. A lifelong farmer, Railsback was director of the Reach office in Hamilton, administrating a federal program that assisted farm families and small-town businesses during the farm crisis of the 1980s.

