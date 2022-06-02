Once again, we are watching the devastating news out of Uvalde, Texas, regarding another school shooting. Most of us feel helpless and frightened for our children who attend school. In the midst of such tragedy, what do we tell them? How do we make them feel safe?
Children are better able to cope with news that is upsetting when they understand more about what has happened. Most likely, they have already heard about the event on TV, through friends and through social media. Begin by asking them what they know or what they understand about what has happened.
It is important to gently correct any misinformation or frightening rumors. Listen to and understand their concerns, so you can better help them. Reassure them it is okay to talk about their feelings, and it is okay to feel scared or angry. Children will react differently depending on their developmental age and their past experiences.
Take cues from them on how much information to share. Older children might need more information to understand the situation, while younger children may need a lot less. Always provide reassurance when possible. Children will share more of what they are thinking and feeling when they feel safe. Make time to listen.
It is important to limit exposure to graphic images and repetitive coverage. It is a good time to turn off social media and come together as a family for quality time, discussion and support. With over 20 school shootings already happening in 2022, we are reminded we are never completely safe. It is, however, important to remind your children that the adults in their lives are making their home, school and community as safe as possible.
It is a common reaction after such a tragedy to feel helpless and even somewhat hopeless. Children might even ask what they could have done to prevent this from happening. Use this time to discuss what you, as a family, can do to promote safety, tolerance and acceptance at school and in the community.
Help them express their feelings through familiar activities such as playing, drawing, painting, writing or singing. Be a positive role model. It is OK to share that you are angry or sad about such a tragic event but also share ideas for coping with this difficult situation.
Observe your child’s emotional status. Some children may not share their concerns verbally. Look for changes in their appetite, sleeping patterns and behavior, which may indicate their level of concern or anxiety. Depending on their past experiences and history, some children may be at risk for more intense reactions. Please seek help from a mental health or primary care provider if you are concerned.
Finally, take care of yourself. Try to keep a familiar routine, spend time as a family and try to manage your own stress, so you can be the best caregiver possible in these difficult times.
Dr. Susan Watson, MD, is the Vice President of Medical Affairs at Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville.