SKIDMORE, Mo. — A collision just east of Skidmore on Tuesday totaled both vehicles and sent both drivers to the hospital.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox driven by James M. Boyles, 87, of Maryville, was headed west on state Highway V around 3:43 p.m. on Tuesday about a quarter of a mile east of Skidmore. When Boyles turned left at the intersection of state Route 113, he reportedly failed to yield to a 2018 Ford Explorer driven by Robin D. Lewis, 48, of Fairfax, which was headed north.
Lewis’ vehicle struck the left side of Boyles’ Explorer, and both vehicles came to rest in the southbound lane of state Route 113, blocking traffic.
Boyles was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, and Lewis was taken by ambulance to Community Hospital in Fairfax. Both were listed with moderate injuries and were wearing seat belts.