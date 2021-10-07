BOLCKOW, Mo. — Both drivers were seriously injured in a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon, including an underage teen.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday a 15-year-old male was driving a 2006 Jeep Laredo with a 13-year-old female passenger east on 410th Street east of Icon Road, about five miles west of Bolckow. Both teens are from Barnard. A 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by Eric L. Billings, 47, also of Barnard, was headed west on the same gravel road, on the other side of a hill. The two vehicles, both traveling in the center of the roadway, collided when cresting the hill.
The 15-year-old male and Billings suffered serious injuries and were taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. The 13-year-old female suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment, according to the report. Billings and the 13-year-old were listed as wearing seat belts. The 15-year-old driver was not.
Both vehicles were totaled in the collision.
Drivers in Missouri may apply for an intermediate driver’s license at age 16, which is required to drive without being accompanied by a licensed driver.