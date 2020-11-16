BARNARD, Mo. — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision Friday about four miles west of Barnard.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Angela K. Sleeth, 54, of Bolckow, was headed north on U.S. Highway 71 around 11:17 a.m. when she lost control of her 2006 Jeep Liberty and crossed into the southbound lane, striking a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Frances N. Clark, 76, of Burlington Junction, head-on.
Sleeth and Clark were taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries, according to the report. Clark’s passenger, Calvin C. Clark, 79, of Burlington Junction, was also listed with serious injuries, and was taken by helicopter to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Sleeth was listed as wearing a seat belt, while the report listed “unknown” for both the Clarks.