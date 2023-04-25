MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Monday approved changes to city code that will limit the size and number of accessory buildings and regulate the use of portable storage containers in residential zones.
Accessory buildings typically include structures like detached garages and storage sheds.
Currently, there is no limit on the number or size of such accessory buildings in city code. Last week, Code Enforcement Officer Jim Wiederholt told the Planning and Zoning Commission that accessory buildings have started to pop up more frequently across the city and have progressively become larger and larger, according to meeting minutes. The commission unanimously voted to recommend the changes.
The new additions codified by the council on Monday allows for up to two accessory buildings and restricts the total aggregate square footage to 10 percent of the lot area with a maximum of 1,500 square feet. A change to existing code also increases the maximum allowed height to 20 feet from 15 feet, which Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland said will more easily allow builders using a traditional 4/12 roof pitch to meet code requirements.
The council also approved new code provisions for portable storage containers, which were previously unregulated in code.
Residents will now need to apply for a Temporary Building Permit to have a portable storage container for up to 60 days per year. Based on need or qualifying conditions, a resident could request a time extension beyond 60 days.
A portable storage container is now defined in code as any “box-like container which is transported by truck or trailer to a desired location for drop off which is otherwise stored at an off-site location.” The definition specifically excludes yard waste containers and construction debris containers.
Qualifying containers are limited to 160 square feet in size with no dimension exceeding 20 feet, must be 10 feet or more from the front property line and cannot be placed on any city street.
Temporary Building Permits for the containers will cost $15 for 60 days. Accessory buildings were already subject to a building permit fee of 5 cents per square foot with a minimum of $15.
- The council approved a request for a special use permit by Jacob Katsion to operate short-term rentals at 119 and 119 1/2 Franklin Place.