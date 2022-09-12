Your Vote 2022

MARYVILLE, Mo. — In a press release, Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton released information for registered voters interested in obtaining an absentee ballot for the General Election on Nov. 8.

Absentee ballots are available from the County Clerk’s office. Anyone needing to vote absentee because of illness or because they will be absent from the polls on Election Day may do one of the following:

