MARYVILLE, Mo. — In a press release, Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton released information for registered voters interested in obtaining an absentee ballot for the General Election on Nov. 8.
Absentee ballots are available from the County Clerk’s office. Anyone needing to vote absentee because of illness or because they will be absent from the polls on Election Day may do one of the following:
Submit a request in writing by email, mail or fax with name, address, mailing address if different, signature, date of birth and the last four digits of their social security number along with an absentee excuse
Obtain an absentee application by calling the County Clerk’s office or by printing off a physical application from nodawaycountymo.us on the Elections Info page
Vote in person (Sept. 27-Nov. 7) in the County Clerk’s office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Bring identification, i.e. non-expired driver’s license, non-driver’s identification card, passport or other eligible voter identification documents
The final day to mail an absentee ballot to a voter is Oct. 26. The final day to vote absentee in person is 5 p.m. on Nov. 7 in the County Clerk’s office.
Voters with questions may call Patton’s office at 660-582-2251.
Written requests for absentee ballots should be sent to: 403 N. Market St., Room No. 211, Maryville, MO 64468. Fax requests should be sent to 660-582-5282 and email requests should be sent to nodclerk@gmail.com.