MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville presented Ashley Turner, a utility billing clerk for the city, with an award Monday after she was credited with saving a man’s life by noticing an unpaid utility bill.
According to the nomination letter for Turner, she noticed that a man with developmental disabilities hadn’t paid his utility bill as usual, and contacted the man’s building manager out of concern.
“Because of that call, and subsequent wellness check, this individual was able to be admitted to the local hospital and obtain necessary medication,” the nomination letter said, noting that the man had stopped taking the medication, which could have killed him. “Now we’re able to get him the help he needs just because she cared enough.”
With her family, Turner accepted the city’s Outstanding Public Service Award at Monday’s City Council meeting.
Vintage Estates
Council members also approved an agreement with Harvest Investments, owner of Vintage Cooperatives, which builds cooperative senior housing developments in Iowa. This would be the company’s first foray outside of the state.
The agreement rezones the area to allow for the development, and extends and clarifies use of sewer systems for the area.
Last year, representatives from Vintage Cooperatives presented their plan for the development, which will be built immediately south of Donaldson Westside Park and west of Northwest Missouri State University. The city annexed the land for this purpose last year in an agreement with the Northwest Foundation, the site’s previous owner.
The development will feature units available to seniors ages 55 and up.
EZ Docks
The council gave the go-ahead to a project that will enhance several docks at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park and add new docks as well. The $123,724 project was approved for purchase from EZ Dock of the Great Plains. The project is paid for entirely through the Mozingo fund, which comes solely from revenue generated by Mozingo.
Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland said that the EZ Dock system has allowed for easier expansion and modification of the docks at Mozingo.
The additions include:
- EZ Launch: The EZ Launch is an ADA-accessible kayak dock. The kayak dock will be located at the existing ADA-compliant fishing dock that is located across the cove from the golf course.
- EZ Dock expansion (RV park): An expansion of an existing EZ Dock located at the RV park in the non-reservable section. The current dock provides for 8-10 boat stalls. The expansion will increase boat capacity by an additional 8-10 boats, for a total boat capacity of 16-20 boats.
- EZ Dock (New - RV Park): A new dock that will replace an existing metal frame dock. The metal frame dock is approximately 20 years old, has suffered significant damage over the years and the city recommends that it be removed from service. The current dock has a capacity for four boats. The new EZ Dock will have a capacity of 10-12 boats.
- Personal watercraft port: Two PWC ports are included in the proposal approved by the Council. The PWC ports are boat slips for jet skis and PWC-type craft and will be added on to the docks in the RV park.
Heiland estimated installation would begin in March or April, depending on the weather.
Other City Council notes
- Council members approved an annual agreement with the Maryville Treatment Center for a work-release program. Six inmates from the center will be part of the program doing general maintenance jobs. They will be paid $7.50 per day, an amount set by the treatment center.
- The council approved an agreement with the Victor L. Phillips Company to lease a new case loader backhoe with bucket attachments. Including the $20,500 trade-in value of the city’s current, aging backhoe, the lease agreement will be for three years at $13,176.24 per year, with an option to purchase the backhoe at the end of the deal.
- City staff introduced a new multi-camera system for use during public meetings that features better video and audio than the laptop used previously. City Council meetings are streamed over Zoom, with the link available at the top of the agenda before each meeting. Agendas are usually issued on the city’s website on the Friday afternoon before each Monday meeting.
- Cody Lamb was reappointed to the Maryville Tourism Committee for a three-year term.
- Chad Gastler, Roger Bundridge and Adam Townsend were reappointed to the Board of Zoning Adjustment, each for five-year terms.
- Joe Hayes and Frank Myers were reappointed to the Maryville Housing Authority Board, each for four-year terms.
- David McLaughlin, Mike Mandrick and Dave Sears were reappointed to the Board of Code Appeals, each for three-year terms.
- Tom Snyders and Kirby Morrison were reappointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission, each for three-year terms.
- Daniel Billings and Todd Stagner were reappointed to the Mozingo Advisory Board, each for three-year terms.
- Selena Foreman was appointed to the Mozingo Advisory Board to the vacant seat formerly held by Floyd Hook. The term will run through Sept. 30, 2022.
- The Maryville R-II school district will vote on a replacement for its representative to the Mozingo Advisory Board and the nominee’s application will be voted on by the council in December. One additional seat remains vacant on the board for a term that would end Sept. 30, 2022, and an applicant for that position is expected to be voted on in December as well.