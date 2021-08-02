WILCOX, Mo. — A 68-year-old Clearmont man was killed and a 43-year-old passenger seriously injured in a crash Friday morning on U.S. Highway 71 just south of 224th Street.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, David W. Cruth, of Clearmont, died as a result of the crash, and Neil Hacker, of Elmo, a passenger in the same vehicle, was transported to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries.
Trooper T.R. Hecker’s report explains that the crash that occurred around 8:47 a.m. July 30, when Cruth’s southbound 1995 Chevrolet, struck a 1999 Ford L8000 Dump truck, driven by Kelton Emery, 22, of Maryville, that was southbound on 71 and stopped in an intersection.
The report noted that Cruth attempted to avoid the dump truck and began to skid, struck the truck and went off the roadway, coming to rest off the road facing east. The dump truck came to a controlled stop on the roadway facing south.
According to Hecker’s report Cruth and Emery were both transported by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.
Cruth is listed in the report as not wearing a seat belt. The report noted it is unknown if Hacker was wearing one. Emery is listed as wearing a seat belt.
The dump truck was towed with moderate damage by Kizer Collision & Towing, of Maryville. The Chevrolet truck was totaled and towed by Shell Service Towing and Repair, of Maryville.
Hecker was assisted at the scene by Trooper A.M. Mapel, Corporal B.E. Maudlin, CVE J.W. Rhoades, Corporal R.V. McCormick and Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office.