GOWER, Mo. — Leadership Northwest Missouri recently held its 2020 graduation ceremony at at Backwoods Venue 222 in Gower, Missouri.
Beginning with a welcome by Master of Ceremonies, Ashlee Driskell, past board president and Class of 2018 and an invocation from Chip Holman, Class of 2019 the evening featured reflections and awards for class members and tokens of appreciation for sponsors.
Class of 2020 members Kaylee Gibson, Julie Robertson and Tim Wymes reflected on their year sharing memorable moments, followed by a video presentation created by Cindy Wells, Class of 2020.
According to a news release, Board President Rachel Davidson, 2019 LNWMO alum, presented a token of appreciation to Program Sponsors: Affiliate - Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri; Silver - BTC Bank, Farmers State Bank, Mosaic Life Care, Nodaway Valley Bank, Northwest Health Services, Northwest Missouri State University, Union State Bank; Bronze - Carroll County Memorial Hospital, the Gower Area Chamber of Commerce, Hedrick Medical Center and the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.
Lunch sponsors also were recognized: Community Hospital-Fairfax, Missouri Star Quilt Company, Mosaic Medical Center - Albany and Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville. Ashlee Driskell recognized retiring board members: Robert Jandorf, Savannah; Wes Moore, St. Joseph; Jackie Soptic, Trenton and Stephanie Williams, Cameron.
Brenda Williams, General Board Member and Class of 2007 alum, presented the Leadership Northwest Missouri Citizenship Award for 2020 to Anna Barlow, Carrollton, Missouri. Barlow, Carroll County chamber director, led the charge for area businesses and leaders through one of the most troubling times in recent history, COVID-19.
“Her leadership was put to the test, but she didn’t fall short of the victory when the community was able to see a light at the end of the tunnel by not stalling out or declining,” the release noted. “From serving on various boards to donating time to her church, YMCA, local hospital and city park, Anna has a vision for Carrollton. Her vision is to make everyone she meets a better person, every business in the community successful and to surround herself with like-minded individuals. Anna is also an alum of LNWMO, Class of 2020.”
Driskell and Davidson presented each of the 21 graduating class members a plaque for completing the program. Graduates from the 2020 class, Co-VISION-20, represented the following northwest Missouri counties: Andrew - Ashlee Boner; Atchison - Dave Fast, Nikki Graves, Katrina Lock; Buchanan - Kaylee Gibson, Rob Honan, Courtney Jimenez; Carroll - Anna Barlow; Clinton - Tim Wymes; Gentry - Jenny Huard, Mackenzie Manring; Grundy - Megan Taul; Harrison - Whitney Esry; Holt - Judy Hood, Randy Mendenhall; Livingston - Ashley Putnam; Mercer - Maria Peace; and Nodaway - Debbie Bennett, Julie Robertson, Cindy Wells and Br. David Wilding. Receiving a Certificate of Participation were Julie Burns, Clinton County; Rick Daly, Clay County; and Teresa Mier, Buchanan County.
The evening was organized by the Graduation Planning Committee from the Class of 2019: Jenna Carlock, Derrick Gott, Rachel Hunt, Anthony Ishmael, Gina Lucas, Ashley Donnelly Mayall, Susan Stull and photographer Skye Pournazari.
Leadership Northwest Missouri is a leadership development program designed to bring together participants from throughout a 19-county region to build, strengthen and inspire leaders through training and networking experiences. This class began in January and continued through November with monthly sessions in various Northwest Missouri communities. Classes during the 2020 class year were held at Conception Abbey as well as in Hamilton, Maryville, Albany, Rock Port and via several Zoom sessions. Each session contained instruction on various leadership skills, in-depth examination of various issues facing the region and hands-on exercises. In addition to entrepreneurship, other regional issues that were addressed included health care, agriculture, regional awareness and team empowerment.
LNWMO Board Members joining in December were: Deborah Borchers, Kaylee Gibson and Courtney Jimenez, St. Joseph; Kari Holdsworth, Agency; and Randy Mendenhall, Oregon.
For information about joining upcoming classes, contact Executive Director Deb Powers, debdpowers@gmail.com.