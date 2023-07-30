Clarinda Regional Health Center logo

CLARINDA, Iowa — The Clarinda Regional Health Center recently announced an open house to celebrate the grand opening of the new state-of-the-art infusion center. The event is open to the public from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 2, at CRHC located at 220 Essie Davison Dr.

According to a news release, the infusion center provides a range of services and personalized care for patients requiring infusion therapies. Designed with patient comfort and convenience in mind, the center features modern facilities and a team of highly skilled health care professionals dedicated to providing exceptional care.

