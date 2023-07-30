CLARINDA, Iowa — The Clarinda Regional Health Center recently announced an open house to celebrate the grand opening of the new state-of-the-art infusion center. The event is open to the public from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 2, at CRHC located at 220 Essie Davison Dr.
According to a news release, the infusion center provides a range of services and personalized care for patients requiring infusion therapies. Designed with patient comfort and convenience in mind, the center features modern facilities and a team of highly skilled health care professionals dedicated to providing exceptional care.
During the open house event, guests will have an opportunity to take a tour of the new center to gain an in-depth look at the facility’s advanced equipment, comfortable treatment rooms and the relaxing atmosphere designed to promote healing and well-being.
Attendees also will have the chance to meet with the center’s medical staff and ask questions.
“We are thrilled to open our doors to the community and showcase our brand new Infusion Center,” Stacy Pulliam, Director of specialty, infusion and surgery, said in a statement. “This facility represents our commitment to providing top-quality healthcare services to our community, and we are excited to share this achievement with our patients, their families, and the entire community.”
The open house is set to offer attendees an opportunity to witness the dedication to patient care and the advanced medical technologies available in their own community. Whether a prospective patient, community member or health care professional, this event is open to everyone interested in learning more about the services offered at CRHC.