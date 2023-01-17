Applied Pavement Technology

An Applied Pavement Technology vehicle is shown. The company will use advanced testing tools to assess local pavement conditions then provide that data to the city of Maryville.

 SUBMITTED BY THE CITY OF MARYVILLE

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville has contracted Applied Pavement Technology to perform a citywide pavement condition assessment and inspection project during the spring.

Using advanced pavement testing tools, APTech will assess local pavement conditions, a news release from the city said. The city will use this data to identify the streets most in need of repairs and develop a multiyear paving and rehabilitation plan.

