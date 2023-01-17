MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville has contracted Applied Pavement Technology to perform a citywide pavement condition assessment and inspection project during the spring.
Using advanced pavement testing tools, APTech will assess local pavement conditions, a news release from the city said. The city will use this data to identify the streets most in need of repairs and develop a multiyear paving and rehabilitation plan.
Public Works Director Matthew Smith and other city officials met with APTech on Tuesday in a kickoff meeting to start project planning.
“Everyday traffic and weather have a significant impact on our roads; identifying and measuring pavement conditions now will help us prioritize our work and avoid bigger issues on our roadway network down the line,” Smith said in a statement. “This project with APTech will help us make data-driven decisions when planning the city’s roadway maintenance for years to come.”
Residents can expect to see an APTech van equipped with specialized technology traveling the city streets during the assessment period. The van is collecting information about street conditions. APTech’s van will follow all posted traffic signs and display a warning beacon so drivers and pedestrians do not encounter any driving impacts.
Survey results will be placed in Streetlogix asset management software, providing an enriched view of the city’s street network and a range of decision-making tools to estimate budget requirements and create optimized capital improvement plans.
“Pavement is one of the most valuable assets a city maintains, and APTech is proud to help Maryville proactively protect it,” said Mark Gardner, program director with APTech. “Our team has over twenty-five years of experience and has inspected thousands of roadway miles, helping agencies make informed decisions about work needs. We look forward to using that expertise to help the City of Maryville update their pavement management and preservation program and refine their decision-making process.
The data collection project schedule is subject to change due to timing of other utility projects, weather, special events and any unforeseen circumstances. For more information, visit maryville.org.