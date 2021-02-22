MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville City Council members approved on Monday the first steps toward completing three major projects slated for this year.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the council approved an agreement with Public Water Supply District No. 1 for new water treatment infrastructure, a contract to begin work on a downtown traffic signal project and a contract to start preliminary work on an expansion of the RV park at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
Water agreement
The agreement approved Monday between PWSD No. 1 and the city will allow both entities to split the upfront cost of adding granular activated carbon adsorbers to the water treatment system — estimated at between $1-1.4 million.
PWSD No. 1 is the city’s largest water customer, providing water service to areas outside of Maryville in the outlying county, and had been working with city officials on a cost sharing plan since contractor HDR Engineering recommended adding GAC adsorbers as a short-term measure last month.
An existing clearwell tank will be converted into the GAC adsorbers, which will allow water to pass through it, binding taste and odor constituents and removing them from the water. HDR determined adding the adsorber was the most efficient and effective short-term option while the city considers whether to build a new water treatment facility for the long term.
Over the past month, officials from the city — led by Mayor Benjamin Lipiec and council member Tye Parsons — and the water district have been discussing cost-sharing options. Lipiec and Parsons both praised the water district during Monday’s meeting for working through solutions in good faith.
“All parties obviously want to solve the taste and odor issues as fast as we can without having a huge financial burden to our … customers from the city, and so, this partnership does that,” Parsons said. “We really appreciate (the water district’s) willingness to step out and lay a good foundation for future work.”
The agreement is flexible and built around paying for the GAC adsorbers without requiring any cost increase for water customers. Under the terms of the agreement, the city and the water district will initially split the cost of the adsorbers evenly, with the water district’s portion capping out at $600,000. But the water district’s contribution could amount to a zero-interest loan made to ensure enough financing to pay upfront costs on construction.
The agreement includes a provision to continue working on a plan to jointly fund a possible new water treatment facility. If the two entities don’t come to an agreement on such an undertaking, then the city will repay the entirety of the water district’s contribution to the GAC adsorbers project over a ten year period.
However, if they do reach an agreement on a new water treatment plant, then the amount already paid by the water district could be rolled over into a funding agreement for the new plant. In this scenario, the water district will pay for 26.5 percent of the GAC adsorbers, which is equal to the share of water the district purchases from the city annually, and the remainder would be credited to the payment agreement for the new facility.
City Manager Greg McDanel said the GAC adsorbers should be operational by November, when Mozingo Lake typically sees turnover that leads to increased taste and odor issues.
In order to pay for the city’s portion of the project, the council agreed to delay three water and sewer improvement projects that were included in this year’s budget plan: the South Market Waterline Project ($440,000), Infrastructure for Economic Development project ($200,000) and the Drake Lumber Sanitary Sewer Line project ($150,000).
Downtown traffic signal
The council also approved on Monday a contract with JD Bishop Construction to begin concrete work on a downtown traffic signal replacement project.
A portion of the traffic signal project includes the replacement and widening of the sidewalk on the east side of Main Street north of Fourth Street as part of a development agreement with the Black Pony Redevelopment Corporation approved last year. Monday’s contract approval is for this portion only, because the approved bid for the entire project, $880,755, was significantly higher than the $450,000 budgeted amount.
The project as a whole will replace temporary traffic lights at the intersection of Third and Main streets, and the intersection of Fourth and Main streets, along with some other aesthetic and infrastructure improvements to the surrounding areas. The existing signals at those intersections are temporary, wire span signals that were installed as part of a downtown revitalization effort begun in 2008, but that effort ran out of funding before permanent moorings for the lights could be installed.
This year’s budget included $450,000 to make the signals permanent and bring them in line with a wider aesthetic design effort throughout downtown and along Main Street. City officials hope that when the South Main Corridor Improvement Project is completed, there will be a uniform style in signage and streetscape infrastructure stretching all along the thoroughfare and into downtown.
In addition, an alternate bid item includes the installation of a safety signal along East First Street where emergency vehicles exit the new R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility.
McDanel said that once bids come in for the South Main Corridor Improvement Project — due March 10 — city officials will have a better idea of how much capital improvement funding will remain available for the traffic signal replacements. In the meantime, he is in discussions with the contractors on ways to reduce the final cost without affecting the quality of the project.
RV park
One of the city’s major projects in its 2021 budget is an expansion of the RV park at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park that aims to add 38 new, full-hookup RV sites.
On Monday, the council approved a contract of up to $15,500 with Snyder & Associates to provide engineering services that will include a grading plan, and a $10,900 contract with Midland Surveying to provide a topographical map of the proposed expansion area.
Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland said that city officials will also look at the possibility of upgrading existing RV sites that provide only water and electricity to full-hookup, which include access to water, sewer and electricity.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Heiland has said in the past, RV parks have seen significant increases in visitors, including at Mozingo.
The expansion is expected to be ready by July 1. The 2021 budget includes $450,000 for the project.
Other City Council notes
- The council approved an agreement with ABC Boat Docks for repairs and replacement of EZ Docks at Mozingo Lake for $27,488.60. That is in addition to the $123,724 approved for the replacements last year after an inspection of the existing docks revealed the need for additional maintenance and replacements.
- Council members approved a lease for hangar space at Northwest Missouri Regional Airport with Drew Farrell for Farrell to store an aircraft in the hangar at a rate of $150 per month.
*The original version of this story incorrectly referred to the granular activated carbon equipment as GAC absorbers. It is adsorbers. The Forum regrets the error.
*The original version of this story incorrectly described the joint funding agreement between the city and PWSD No. 1. If the two entities do not agree to a future funding agreement for a water treatment facility, the payment made by the water district as part of upfront costs for the GAC adsorbers will be paid back in full, not 73.5 percent. The Forum regrets the error.